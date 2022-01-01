Go
Portland Coffee Roasters

Cafe D/E is located just beyond TSA checkpoint D/E

7000 NE Airport Wy North Concourse between terminals D & E

Drip Coffee$2.70
Available in either a light or medium/dark roast. The beans are roasted freshly next door at our roastery and we brew it fresh for you!
White Chocolate Mocha$4.80
Espresso shots stirred into white chocolate sauce and silky smooth steamed milk. Add some whipped cream for an extra treat! (8oz, 12oz and 16oz come with 2-shots of espresso, 20oz comes with 4-shots of espresso)
Everything Bagel$3.25
When you can't settle on one flavor, go for the everything bagel. It has all of the best bagel toppings on one delicious bagel.
White Chocolate Mocha Frappe
White Chocolaty goodness blended into a cold drink with cold brew coffee and milk. Treat yourself to whipped cream if you'd like!
Caramel Frappe$5.00
A delicious, blended, cold drink made with cold brew coffee, milk and caramel. Top with whipped cream for an extra treat!
Mocha$4.80
Espresso shots mixed with dark chocolate sauce (dairy free) and perfectly steamed milk. Feeling fancy? Add whipped cream on top! (8oz, 12oz and 16oz come with 2-shots of espresso, 20oz comes with 4-shots of espresso)
Americano$3.60
Espresso shots served over water makes for a very smooth coffee drinking experience. (8oz, 12oz and 16oz come with 2-shots of espresso, 20oz comes with 4-shots of espresso)
Caramel Macchiato$4.95
Espresso shots poured over milk with vanilla syrup. Topped with a generous drizzle of caramel sauce. (8oz, 12oz and 16oz come with 2-shots of espresso, 20oz comes with 4-shots of espresso)
Latte$4.20
Espresso shots and sweetly steamed milk with a silky smooth finish. Our latte has slightly less foam than our cappuccino. (8oz, 12oz and 16oz come with 2-shots of espresso, 20oz comes with 4-shots of espresso)
Cowboy Breakfast Sandwich$6.20
Brioche Bun with Breakfast Sausage, Cage-Free Eggs, Pepper Jack Cheese, and Chipotle Mayo.
7000 NE Airport Wy North Concourse between terminals D & E

Portland OR

Sunday4:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday4:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday4:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:30 pm
