Portland Coffee Roasters
Our pre-security cafe is located just past the Delta and United ticket counters in the in the North Ticket lobby of the PDX airport. We offer a full range of brewed coffee and espresso drinks, as well as light food and pasty options.
7000 NE Airport Way North Lobby pre-security
Popular Items
Location
7000 NE Airport Way North Lobby pre-security
Portland OR
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Jamba
Jamba Juice
Portland Coffee Roasters
Located at the end of Terminal C
Portland Coffee Roasters
Cafe D/E is located just beyond TSA checkpoint D/E
Evergreens
We aim to provide healthy, all natural, convenient, and fully-satisfying meal options in a fun environment for those who find themselves always on-the-go. Why? Because we are those people, too! Thank you so much for your support, we appreciate your business!