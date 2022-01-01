Go
Toast

Portland Coffee Roasters

Our pre-security cafe is located just past the Delta and United ticket counters in the in the North Ticket lobby of the PDX airport. We offer a full range of brewed coffee and espresso drinks, as well as light food and pasty options.

7000 NE Airport Way North Lobby pre-security

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Blueberry Muffin$3.40
Hand crafted, fresh baked blueberry muffin with real blueberries, finished with a touch of sugar crystals .
Butter Croissant$3.45
Double Chocolate Muffin$3.40
For those who want a little muffin to go with their chocolate.
Matcha Latte$4.50
A lightly sweetened, creamy and refreshing combination of ceremonial grade matcha with steamed milk.
Plain Bagel$3.25
Our plain bagel is a perfect snack for any time of the day and the perfect companion for your cup of coffee. Top with your choice of spread.
Sour Cream Coffee Cake$3.70
This tender cake is both filled and topped with cinnamon sugar. Sour cream adds tenderness and flavor to any baked good, and this breakfast cake is no exception.
Hot Chocolate$3.95
Dark chocolate sauce and steamed milk. Top with whipped cream if you would like!
Iced Tea$2.40
We offer both a classic Black Iced Tea and a new caffeine-free seasonal offering, Hibiscus Mango, by none other than the illustrious Steven Smith Teamaker.
Everything Bagel$3.25
When you can't settle on one flavor, go for the everything bagel. It has all of the best bagel toppings on one delicious bagel.
Triple Cheese Bagel$3.25
Parmesan, Cheddar and Mozzarella make for a tasty three-cheese blend.
See full menu

Location

7000 NE Airport Way North Lobby pre-security

Portland OR

Sunday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Portland Coffee Roasters

No reviews yet

Located at the end of Terminal C

Portland Coffee Roasters

No reviews yet

Cafe D/E is located just beyond TSA checkpoint D/E

Evergreens

No reviews yet

We aim to provide healthy, all natural, convenient, and fully-satisfying meal options in a fun environment for those who find themselves always on-the-go. Why? Because we are those people, too! Thank you so much for your support, we appreciate your business!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston