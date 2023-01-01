Portland restaurants you'll love
Must-try Portland restaurants
More about International Tea & Coffee - Portland
International Tea & Coffee - Portland
117 S Broadway, Portland
|Popular items
|Iced Latte
|$4.00
Iced espresso + milk
|Butterfly Lemonade
|$4.00
Caffeine free, house lemonade topped with blue paradise tea
|Whipped Feta with Pita
|$8.50
House made whipped feta topped with honey, black pepper and paprika, served with pita
More about Portland Pizza & Pub
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Portland Pizza & Pub
819 North Broadway, Portland
|Popular items
|Stix
|$5.00
Our original dippable bread sticks. Served with marinara.
|Nash Hot
|$0.00
Marinara, cheese, Nashville Hot Chicken, dill pickle chips, swirled with a ranch drizzle. Miraculous flavor.
|7 wings
|$9.00
Our crispy wings are baked to perfection. 1 cup of ranch or bleu cheese included for dipping. Each additional sauce $0.50.
Choose your sauce for tossing or on the side: Plain baked, our homemade signature sweet and spicy Street Sauce, Buffalo, Nashville Hot, BBQ, Parmesan Garlic, Honey Mustard, Xtra Hot, or dry rub Cajun seasoning.
More about The Floppin’ Fish - Portland Farmers Market
The Floppin’ Fish - Portland Farmers Market
321 Portland Boulevard, Portland
|Popular items
|Catfish Meal
|$13.00
2 Catfish Fillets served with 2 hushpuppies. Slaw and your choice of Fries or Onion Rings. (No substitutions for slaw or hushpuppies)
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$10.00
This classic cheeseburger comes with a quarter pound single patty of fresh hand-patted ground beef, smashed and cooked to perfection and topped with a slice of melted American cheese and served on a toasted bun. Comes with choice of lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mustard and ketchup. Make it a double patty for $2 more.