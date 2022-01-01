Portland restaurants you'll love

Go
Portland restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Portland

Portland's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Caterers
Steakhouses
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try Portland restaurants

Roasted Clove Food Co. image

PIZZA

Roasted Clove Food Co.

917 Commerce St, Portland

Avg 5 (28 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fettucine Alfreddo$10.00
THIS POPULAR DISH IS OUR OWN SPECIAL RECIPE WITH ROASTED GARLIC AND PARMESAN CREAM SAUCE TOSSED WITH FETTUCINE NOODLES. ADD A PROTEIN FOR A FULL MEAL, OR A DIFFERENT PASTA FOR SOMETHING NEW. iF YOU WANT CHICKEN IN IT THERE IS A MENU ITEM JUST FOR THAT.
Tiramisu$6.00
This Italian Classic translates to "pick me up" and ours promises not to disappoint. An Italian cream cheese mousse layered with coffee and brandy dipped cookies with a dusting of cocoa powder . Now that's Amore'
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo$15.00
CREAMY, CHEESY, GARLICKY CHICKEN GOODNESS. GET YOU SOME. SERVED ON FETTUCCINE or pasta of your choice
More about Roasted Clove Food Co.
Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood image

 

Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood

407 Cedar Dr., Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chop Sirloin$14.99
12oz of lean ground sirloin grilled over our mesquite grill and basted with our special basting sauce. Topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions and our homemade brown gravy.
Cowboy USDA Ribeye
Certified upper 2/3 Choice black angus beef. Ribeye is the fattiest cut of steak compared to the others, which is why its such a tender, juicy, and flavorful steak. It’s also the steak-lovers steak. Enjoy!
Chicken Fried Steak
Hand Battered, tender choice beef cutlet breaded and fried golden brown then topped with our home made country gravy. served with two entree sides.
More about Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood
Red Line Burgers image

 

Red Line Burgers

4383 Farm to Market Road 2986, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$4.99
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise on a soft bun.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$4.99
Hand-battered and fried all-white meat chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise on a soft bun.
Onion Rings$3.99
Sliced whole white onions are battered and deep-fried until crisp and delicious.
More about Red Line Burgers
BurgerIM image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM

1524 Wildcat Dr, Portland

Avg 3.9 (206 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about BurgerIM
Restaurant banner

 

Red Line Burgers - Storefront

1605 US HWY 181, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Red Line Burgers - Storefront

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Portland

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Portland to explore

Mcallen

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Weslaco

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

South Padre Island

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Edinburg

No reviews yet

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Harlingen

No reviews yet

Seguin

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Alamo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Mcallen

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Laredo

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Brownsville

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston