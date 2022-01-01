Portland restaurants you'll love
Roasted Clove Food Co.
917 Commerce St, Portland
|Fettucine Alfreddo
|$10.00
THIS POPULAR DISH IS OUR OWN SPECIAL RECIPE WITH ROASTED GARLIC AND PARMESAN CREAM SAUCE TOSSED WITH FETTUCINE NOODLES. ADD A PROTEIN FOR A FULL MEAL, OR A DIFFERENT PASTA FOR SOMETHING NEW. iF YOU WANT CHICKEN IN IT THERE IS A MENU ITEM JUST FOR THAT.
|Tiramisu
|$6.00
This Italian Classic translates to "pick me up" and ours promises not to disappoint. An Italian cream cheese mousse layered with coffee and brandy dipped cookies with a dusting of cocoa powder . Now that's Amore'
|Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
|$15.00
CREAMY, CHEESY, GARLICKY CHICKEN GOODNESS. GET YOU SOME. SERVED ON FETTUCCINE or pasta of your choice
Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood
407 Cedar Dr., Portland
|Popular items
|Chop Sirloin
|$14.99
12oz of lean ground sirloin grilled over our mesquite grill and basted with our special basting sauce. Topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions and our homemade brown gravy.
|Cowboy USDA Ribeye
Certified upper 2/3 Choice black angus beef. Ribeye is the fattiest cut of steak compared to the others, which is why its such a tender, juicy, and flavorful steak. It’s also the steak-lovers steak. Enjoy!
|Chicken Fried Steak
Hand Battered, tender choice beef cutlet breaded and fried golden brown then topped with our home made country gravy. served with two entree sides.
Red Line Burgers
4383 Farm to Market Road 2986, Portland
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$4.99
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise on a soft bun.
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$4.99
Hand-battered and fried all-white meat chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise on a soft bun.
|Onion Rings
|$3.99
Sliced whole white onions are battered and deep-fried until crisp and delicious.
Red Line Burgers - Storefront
1605 US HWY 181, Portland