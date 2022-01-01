Chicken sandwiches in Portland
Roasted Clove Food Co.
917 Commerce St, Portland
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$10.50
This is a big mouth sandwich. 6oz chicken breast breaded and pan fried crispy then topped with tomato sauce and two cheeses and served in a warm hoagie roll with chips and a pickled pepper.
Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood
407 Cedar Dr., Portland
|Buffalo Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Our marinated chicken breast golden fried ,covered with our home made buffalo sauce and topped with crumbled blue cheese. served on a hoagie bun with pickles and french fries.
Red Line Burgers
4383 Farm to Market Road 2986, Portland
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$4.99
Hand-battered and fried all-white meat chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise on a soft bun.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$4.99
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise on a soft bun.