Spaghetti in Portland

Roasted Clove Food Co.
917 Commerce St, Portland
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$13.00
Our house made meatballs are made with ground beef and assorted cheeses and spices. WE give 6 to the order and each one is about 1 oz. We cook them in our marinara sauce and serve them on top of spaghetti but let us know and we will serve them up with whatever pasta you like.
|Spaghetti Marinara
|$8.00
A simple light pasta dish with 9 oz of pasta and a healthy ladel of our marinara sauce. Enjoy as is or top with a seared chicken breast or add on a serving of the vegetable of the day for PrimaVera style pasta.