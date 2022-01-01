Spaghetti in Portland

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Portland restaurants that serve spaghetti

Spaghetti & Meatballs image

PIZZA

Roasted Clove Food Co.

917 Commerce St, Portland

Avg 5 (28 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti & Meatballs$13.00
Our house made meatballs are made with ground beef and assorted cheeses and spices. WE give 6 to the order and each one is about 1 oz. We cook them in our marinara sauce and serve them on top of spaghetti but let us know and we will serve them up with whatever pasta you like.
Spaghetti Marinara$8.00
A simple light pasta dish with 9 oz of pasta and a healthy ladel of our marinara sauce. Enjoy as is or top with a seared chicken breast or add on a serving of the vegetable of the day for PrimaVera style pasta.
More about Roasted Clove Food Co.
Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood image

 

Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood

407 Cedar Dr., Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Spaghetti
Spaghetti Marinara$12.99
Spaghetti with marinara sauce then topped with grated parmesan cheese. served with soup or salad
More about Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood

