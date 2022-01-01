Go
Toast

PORTO

West Town’s Porto draws inspiration from the fishing villages and farmsteads along the Atlantic Coast of Galicia, Spain, and Portugal. Showcasing regional wine, seafood and conservas (gourmet tinned seafood), the newest creation from Chicago’s thoughtfully expanding Bonhomme Hospitality Group honors the purveyors, culture and history of this delicious corner of the world.

1600 West Chicago Ave

No reviews yet

Location

1600 West Chicago Ave

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Gorilla Sushi Wicker Park

No reviews yet

Enjoy a variety of fresh and delicious sushi rolls and sashimi starting at $2.95!

Intelligentsia Coffee

No reviews yet

Freshly roasted and proudly poured, we're working every day to bring you the finest Direct Trade and In Season coffee available.

Beatnik West Town

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Doctor Bird's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston