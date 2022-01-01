PORTO
West Town’s Porto draws inspiration from the fishing villages and farmsteads along the Atlantic Coast of Galicia, Spain, and Portugal. Showcasing regional wine, seafood and conservas (gourmet tinned seafood), the newest creation from Chicago’s thoughtfully expanding Bonhomme Hospitality Group honors the purveyors, culture and history of this delicious corner of the world.
1600 West Chicago Ave
Location
1600 West Chicago Ave
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Gorilla Sushi Wicker Park
Enjoy a variety of fresh and delicious sushi rolls and sashimi starting at $2.95!
Intelligentsia Coffee
Freshly roasted and proudly poured, we're working every day to bring you the finest Direct Trade and In Season coffee available.
Beatnik West Town
Come in and enjoy!
Doctor Bird's
Come in and enjoy!