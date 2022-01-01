Go
Portofino Coal Fired Pizza

Authentic Italian Coal Fired Pizza, Pastas and Specialties made with the finest & freshest ingredients.

PIZZA • PASTA

650 NE 22nd. Terrace • $$

Avg 4.6 (676 reviews)

Popular Items

Sm Caesar Salad$5.00
Sm. Veggie Extravaganza$16.00
20 Wings$28.00
Sm. Traditional Coal Fired Pizza$13.00
Lg. Traditional Coal Fired Pizza$18.00
Fried Mozzarella$12.00
Lg. Veggie Extravaganza$22.00
Lg. Hawaiian$23.00
8 Wings$14.00
Garlic Focaccia Bread$6.00
650 NE 22nd. Terrace

Homestead FL

