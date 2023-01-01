Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Portola Valley restaurants you'll love

Go
Portola Valley restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Portola Valley

Portola Valley's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Brewpubs & breweries
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burgers
Burgers
Scroll right

Must-try Portola Valley restaurants

Rossotti's Alpine Inn image

 

Alpine Inn

3915 Alpine Rd, Portola Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
The Ormondale Pizza$16.00
Four cheese pizza - Mozzarella, fontina, provolone, Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, red sauce {vg}
Mexican Street Corn$6.95
Off the cob corn, black beans, cilantro, jalapeno, lime, red onion, queso fresco, chipotle crema
The Margaret R$18.00
Fresh mozzarella, garden basil, red sauce {vg}
More about Alpine Inn
Parkside Grille image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

PARKSIDE GRILLE

884 Portola road # A-1, Portola Valley

Avg 4.7 (1517 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The P.G. Burger$24.00
½ pound USDA prime ground chuck, grilled balsamic onions, pancetta, white cheddar, side fries
Pappardelle with Meat Ragu$29.00
with Pecorino Romano
Margherita$23.00
Plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
More about PARKSIDE GRILLE
Main pic

 

Sam's Chowder Mobile #1 - Ladera Recreation

150 Andeta Way, Portola valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shortie$17.50
Popcorn Shrimp- Full$12.50
Old Bay Fries$6.00
More about Sam's Chowder Mobile #1 - Ladera Recreation

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Portola Valley

Cake

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Calamari

Chocolate Cake

Lobsters

Bisque

Pork Ribs

Map

More near Portola Valley to explore

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (51 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (51 restaurants)

Redwood City

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

San Carlos

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (62 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (673 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (297 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (157 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (277 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (479 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (360 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston