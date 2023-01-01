Portola Valley restaurants you'll love
Portola Valley's top cuisines
Must-try Portola Valley restaurants
More about Alpine Inn
Alpine Inn
3915 Alpine Rd, Portola Valley
|Popular items
|The Ormondale Pizza
|$16.00
Four cheese pizza - Mozzarella, fontina, provolone, Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, red sauce {vg}
|Mexican Street Corn
|$6.95
Off the cob corn, black beans, cilantro, jalapeno, lime, red onion, queso fresco, chipotle crema
|The Margaret R
|$18.00
Fresh mozzarella, garden basil, red sauce {vg}
More about PARKSIDE GRILLE
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
PARKSIDE GRILLE
884 Portola road # A-1, Portola Valley
|Popular items
|The P.G. Burger
|$24.00
½ pound USDA prime ground chuck, grilled balsamic onions, pancetta, white cheddar, side fries
|Pappardelle with Meat Ragu
|$29.00
with Pecorino Romano
|Margherita
|$23.00
Plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil