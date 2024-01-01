Spiro's Pizza and Pasta - 1640 Jackson Ave SE
Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
1640 Jackson Ave SE, Port Orchard WA 98366
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Pizza Joint LLC - 1700 SE Mile Hill Drive
No Reviews
1700 SE Mile Hill Drive Port Orchard, WA 98366
View restaurant
Everybodys American Cookhouse - Call Us: (360)-443-2979
4.2 • 741
4215 SE Mile Hill Dr Port Orchard, WA 98366
View restaurant