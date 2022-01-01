Portosole
The portosole team lets your briefly travel to Italy's coastline. Located in the heart of Coral Gables in a 4000 sq foot 1924 building, we welcome you to taste the flavors of Italy, through homemade dishes, authentic recipes and the freshest seafood. We accompaigned it all with friendly detailed service and an unique wine list.
2530 Ponce de Leon Blvd
Location
2530 Ponce de Leon Blvd
Coral Gables FL
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Coppolas Gables
Come in and enjoy!
Tur Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!!
ZUCCA
Come in and enjoy!
Sushi Maki
Come in and enjoy!