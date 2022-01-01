Go
Ports of Italy - ROCKPORT

Another Ports of Italy location in Rockport, Maine. Authentic Italian. Homemade pasta, desserts, and entrees. Attentive service.

141 Commercial Street

SPAGHETTI ALLA VONGOLE$22.00
Spaghetti with Clams, Light Garlic, EVOO, White Wine
INSALATA CAPRESE$12.00
Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil with EVOO, and a Drizzle of Aged Balsamic Vinegar Served in a Parmesan Basket.
RAVIOLI DI ASTICE$28.00
fresh Maine lobster and local ricotta filled ravioli in light prosecco and aurora sauce.
FETTUCCINE VERDI ALLA CAROLINA$22.00
handmade spinach pasta with seared chicken breast, sun dried tomatoes, fresh spinach and light cream.
TAGLIATELLE ALLA BOLOGNESE$22.00
Wide Strips of Pasta with Classic Bolognese Sauce.
INSALATA DI CESARE$12.00
whole romaine hearts tossed with house made caesar dressing, olives, house bread croutons and shaved grana parmesan.
AGNOLOTTI DI VITELLO$24.00
handmade ravioli with veal, mortadella and pork stuffing in a sauce of mixed wild mushrooms, parmesan, cream and truffle drizzle.
CANNOLI SICILIANI$10.00
handmade original pastry shell with fresh sweetened ricotta cheese, candied orange peel, chocolate chips and pistachio nuts
ROLLATINI DI MELANZANE$12.00
Rolled Eggplant with Stuffing of Local Ricotta and Parmesan Cheese, Fresh Herbs, Garlic, and Tomato Sauce topped with Fresh Mozzarella.
INSALATA DI SPINACI$12.00
baby spinach, apples, walnuts, shaved parmesan, white balsamic dressing
141 Commercial Street

Rockport ME

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
