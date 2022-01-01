Go
Ports Pizzeria - ROCKPORT

Come in and enjoy!

139 Commercial Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

INSALATA CAESAR$10.00
whole romaine hearts tossed with our housemade caesar dressing, house bread croutons and shaved parmesan
MARGHERITA$14.00
san marzano tomatoes, mozzarella and basil
MOZZARELLA SCARROZZATA$10.00
crispy panko-breaded mozzarella
served with marinara sauce
DIAVOLA$16.00
san marzano tomatoes, mozzarella,
soppressata salami and parmesan cheese
GARLIC KNOTS (6)$5.00
garlic knots, tossed with butter, garlic, parmesan and a side of marinara sauce.
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA$18.00
breaded chicken breast, mozzarella & tomato, served with rigatoni marinara
BARESE$16.00
san marzano tomatoes, mushrooms, sausage, mozzarella and parmesan
JUMBO WINGS (4)$8.00
crispy jumbo wings coated in a house spice blend and tossed with your choice of sauce.
ARUGULA & PROSCIUTTO$16.00
san marzano tomatoes, mozzarella, arugula, parmesan and prosciutto
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA$10.00
Breaded & fried eggplant, mozzarella, tomato sauce, parmesan
Location

139 Commercial Street

Rockport ME

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
