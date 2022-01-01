Go
Toast

Portside Waterfront

Now offering contact free takeout!

175 Bridge St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Caprese Salad$10.95
Chicken Tenders Your Way$11.95
House-made tenders / served with carrots and celery (buffalo/bbq/teriyaki/honey mustard/sweet chili/dry rub)
Extra Local Burger$15.95
Maine beef / Vermont cheddar / New Hampshire bacon / toasted brioche bun / lettuce / tomato / onion
Fried Pickle Platter$12.95
Spinach Dip$14.95
House-made spinach artichoke dip / served over fresh pita chips / topped with mozzarella / scallions and tomatoes
See full menu

Location

175 Bridge St

Salisbury MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nancy's Marshview Cafe

No reviews yet

Salisbury's friendliest family run restaurant offering homemade breakfast lunch and bakery items!

Paddle Inn

No reviews yet

Coastal inspired dishes made with fresh ingredients.

Oregano Pizzeria & Ristorante

No reviews yet

Let's go to Oregano!!

Sea Level Oyster Bar

No reviews yet

Boasting spectacular views of the Merrimack River on our seasonal
patio. Featuring fresh seafood, raw bar, pizzas and sandwiches, 20 craft beers and cocktails.
**For guests with food allergies please call the restaurant at 978-462-8862**

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston