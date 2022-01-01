Go
Portsmouth Bread Box

We only deliver to Portsmouth, New castle and Newington.

460 Islington St

Popular Items

12" Cheese Pizza$10.99
16" Cheese Pizza$14.99
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with Marinara
Chicken Fingers & Fries$9.99
Cobb Salad$9.99
Cobb salad comes with Chicken, Avocado, Bacon, and a Hard boiled Egg.
Build your own Burger$7.49
Served with French fries, please specify what toppings you would like
Greek Salad$7.49
Comes with feta and olives
French Fries$4.49
Steak & Cheese Sub
Shaved Angus steak and American cheese
Wings$12.49
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
