Portsmouth restaurants you'll love

Portsmouth's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Indian
Juice & Smoothies
Gastropubs
Bagels
Middle Eastern
Must-try Portsmouth restaurants

Grill 28 image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Grill 28

200 Grafton Drive, Portsmouth

Avg 4.4 (442 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Meat Lasagna$16.00
with side garden salad and garlic bread
Baked Ham$15.99
with Vinnies raisin sauce, mashed potatoes and roasted butternut squash
Prime Rib$25.99
12oz Prime Rib with mashed potatoes, roasted butternut squash, Au Jus, & a Popover
Grill 28
Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro & Bar image

 

Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro & Bar

35 Portwalk Pl, Portsmouth

Avg 4.6 (1082 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vegetable Dumplings$9.00
stuffed with mixed vegetables and served with ginger-soy sauce and spicy chili sauce (Vegan)
Thai Basil Fried Rice$15.00
Jasmine brown rice stir-fried with soy-meat, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, Thai basil, Chinese broccoli, and egg (Make it Gluten-Free by substituting tamari for our brown sauce and tofu for the soy-meat)(Make it Vegan by omitting Egg)
Pad Thai$15.00
Rice noodles stir-fried with tofu, egg, broccoli, carrots, bean sprouts, and scallions. Topped with ground peanuts and raw vegetables (Gluten-Free)(Make it Vegan by omitting Egg)
Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro & Bar
The Rosa Restaurant image

 

The Rosa Restaurant

70 State Street, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Ragu alla Bolognese$19.00
Slow cooked beef, veal, pork, and tomatoes, pappardelle pasta, herbed ricotta
Chicken Parmigiana$18.00
Pan fried chicken, The Rosa marinara, marinated fresh mozzarella, Parmesan, choice of pasta
Arancini$10.00
Fried risotto balls, seasonal ingredients, marinara for dipping
The Rosa Restaurant
Portsmouth Bread Box image

 

Portsmouth Bread Box

460 Islington St, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Greek Salad$7.49
Comes with feta and olives
Steak Bomb
Shaved Angus steak, sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms, salami and American cheese
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with Marinara
Portsmouth Bread Box
Cafe Services image

 

Cafe Services

100 Campus Drive, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Thin and Trim Turkey Deli Sandwich$6.50
Lean fresh sliced Thin and Trim Turkey Breast
Caesar Salad$2.50
Crisp romaine lettuce with Parmesan cheese, tomatoes, shredded carrots and croutons. Your server will supply you with a choice of dressing upon pick up.
Fresh Whole Fruit of the Day$1.00
Chefs Choice selection of fresh whole fruit.
Selections are seasonal
Orange
Apple
Banana
Cafe Services
Vida Cantina image

 

Vida Cantina

2456 Lafayette Road, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pollo Verde$19.00
tomatillo braised chicken, green chili sauce (*gf)
Carne Asada Enchilada$20.00
guajillo braised beef, red chili sauce (*gf)
Carnitas Enchilada$19.00
oaxacan black mole (*gf)
Vida Cantina
Dwyer's Pub image

 

Dwyer's Pub

96 Bridge Street, Porstmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Broccoli Chicken Alfredo$16.00
Homemade Fresh Alfredo Sauce, Steamed Broccoli and Seasoned Grilled Chicken
PBLT$14.00
Crispy Pork Belly, Sourdough, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli. This Sandwich will change your life. Side Fries.
Fried Oreos$6.00
Pancake Tempura Batter, Double Stuffed Oreos, Powdered Sugar, Vanilla Ice Cream
Dwyer's Pub
Row 34 image

SEAFOOD

Row 34

5 PORTWALK PL, Portsmouth

Avg 4.5 (1990 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fish & Chips$18.00
house made beer batter, shoestring fries, malt vinegar aioli
Burger$18.00
house cured maple bacon, Cabot cheddar, fries
Biscuit$8.00
with rosemary butter, and honey
Row 34
The River House Restaurant image

 

The River House Restaurant

53 Bow Street, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Fingers$14.00
6 jumbo grilled or golden fried tenders with a choice of sauce served on the side or tossed.
This item can be served gluten free. Please let us know!!!
Shrimp Basket$17.00
Golden fried shrimp served with French fries, coleslaw, lemon, and house-made tartar sauce.
This item can be served gluten free. Please let us know your food restrictions.
Smash Burger$13.00
Flat topped seared Angus beef topped with lettuce and tomato on a toasted brioche bun.
This item can be served gluten free. Please select under $$$Add a gluten free bun. Please let us know your food restrictions.
The River House Restaurant
Ohana Kitchen image

SUSHI • POKE

Ohana Kitchen

800 Islington St #7, Portsmouth

Avg 4.5 (96 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Spicy Crunchy Ahi$16.50
Larger portion of Ahi Tuna, green onion, sweet onion and masago tossed in house made sriracha aioli topped with cucumbers, jalapenos, Maine kelp, garlic crisps and sesame seeds on your choice of base
Regular Northeast Chicken$12.75
Roasted Chicken and green onion tossed in house made miso lime sauce topped with roasted sweet potatoes, broccoli, carrot, shallot crisps and sesame seeds on your choice of base (can be gluten free/vegan, please call with questions)
Regular Spicy Crunchy Ahi$14.50
Ahi Tuna, green onion, sweet onion and masago tossed in house made sriracha aioli topped with cucumbers, jalapenos, Maine kelp, garlic crisps and sesame seeds on your choice of base (GF)
Ohana Kitchen
D'Angelo image

 

D'Angelo

1955 Woodbury Ave., Portsmouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Thanksgiving Toasted
Lays Baked$1.29
Root Beer
D'Angelo
Joe's New York Pizza image

PIZZA

Joe's New York Pizza

1981 Woodbury Ave, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BYO MEDIUM Cheese (14")$15.66
Mozzarella Sticks$5.50
Chicken Tenders (6)$7.99
Joe's New York Pizza
Bennett's Sandwich Shop image

CHEESESTEAKS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bennett's Sandwich Shop

41 Congress Street, Portsmouth

Avg 4.7 (1126 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Italian$6.09
genoa salami, hot capicola, ham, and pepperoni with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil+vinegar, salt+pepper+oregano.
Famous Chicken Cheesesteak$8.99
shaved chicken breast with melted american cheese and your choice of grilled onions, peppers, and/or mushrooms.
Port Fries$4.99
Crinkle cut fries mixed with old bay seasoning & served with a side of sriracha aioli
Bennett's Sandwich Shop
Luigi's West End Pizzeria image

 

Luigi's West End Pizzeria

801 Islington St, Portsmouth, NH 03801, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large Cup & Char Pepperoni Pizza$22.00
Cup & Char is a premium type of pepperoni. It is more flavorful, slightly smaller, and in the oven it cups up and gets crispy on the edges.
Large Classic Pepperoni Pizza$20.00
Luigi's blend, roni
Large Caesar Salad$12.00
The classic
Luigi's West End Pizzeria
Surf Restaurant image

 

Surf Restaurant

99 Bow St, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brussels Sprout Salad$12.00
Crispy Brussels Sprouts Caesar Salad - fried brussels sprouts, arugula, toasted pistachios, and toasted ciabatta crumbs; tossed with creamy Caesar dressing.
Wicked Tuna$19.00
Wicked Awesome Tuna - tuna loin, avocado and cucumber maki; topped with spicy tuna, wasabi mayo, sweet tamari, and orange tobiko and micro cliantro.
Spicy Salmon$16.00
Spicy Salmon - salmon loin, sriracha and cucumber maki; topped with salmon sashimi, avocado, kosho mayo & orange tobiko.
Surf Restaurant
Burrito Loco image

 

Burrito Loco

625 Lafayette Rd., Hampton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Quesabirra Tacos$11.99
Birria-style cooked beef folded into (3) corn tortillas with shredded cheese, onions, cilantro and served with a side of consommé for dipping.
Shrimp Tacos (3)$11.99
3 Shrimp soft tacos with cilantro lime cabbage & chipotle mayo. Served with rice.
Kids Quesadilla$5.50
**Does NOT include chips and salsa
Burrito Loco
Moe's Italian Sandwiches -Portsmouth (Downtown - The Original) image

 

Moe's Italian Sandwiches -Portsmouth (Downtown - The Original)

22 Daniel Street, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Veggie$5.99
Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives
Turkey$5.99
Turkey, Provolone cheese, onions,peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives
Madmoe$6.99
Salami, Ham, Turley, Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olive
Moe's Italian Sandwiches -Portsmouth (Downtown - The Original)
Roundabout Diner and Lounge image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Roundabout Diner and Lounge

580 Portsmouth Traffic Cir, Portsmouth

Avg 4.6 (1802 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Reuben$15.99
House cooked corned beef, house Russian dressing, Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut.
Cobb Salad$15.99
A Mediterranean Cobb. Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, bleu cheese crumbles, roasted portobellos, grape tomatoes, bacon, roasted red peppers, and artichoke hearts.
Hash Benedict$13.99
Grilled homemade corned beef hash, two poached eggs, and hollandaise served on English muffin with home fries.
Roundabout Diner and Lounge
Popovers on the Square image

 

Popovers on the Square

8 Congress Street, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Scrambled Eggs in Popover (Until Noon)$8.59
Available until noon
Classic Scrambled eggs with American cheese in a popovers
Fully loaded - Roasted potato, bacon and cheddar cheese.
Egg Sandwich$4.99
Egg served medium with American cheese on a toasted sourdough roll.
Caesar Salad$8.99
Croutons, asaigo cheese and romaine lettuce
Popovers on the Square
Wicked Mini Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • DONUTS

Wicked Mini Cafe

999 Islington Street, Portsmouth

Avg 4.7 (206 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Islington$9.50
Acai, Strawberries, Blueberries, Raspberries, Granola & Peanut Butter
The Market$8.50
Acai, Strawberries, Banana, Granola & Peanut Butter.
6 Pack$5.50
Please select 3 different flavors.
Wicked Mini Cafe
Taaza Takeout image

 

Taaza Takeout

2800 LAFAYETTE ROAD UNIT #9, PORTSMOUTH

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Naan$3.00
Housemade white flour naan topped with garlic, cilantro and butter, baked in tandoor
Chicken Curry$12.99
Boneless chicken stewed in an onion and tomato based sauce in traditional South Asian spices, served with rice
Chicken Tikka Masala$12.99
Boneless chicken marinated in famous tomato based sauce, with rice
Taaza Takeout
Banner pic

 

Stoneface Brewing Co

436 Shattuck Way, Newington

Avg 4.5 (74 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wings$13.00
8 Confit & Fried Wings with choice of Dry Rub or tossed in one of our Scratch Sauces below. Served with Bleu Ranch.
IPA$13.00
This hop-forward IPA features bright citrus notes with a clean, balanced malt profile. It has been liberally dry hopped with Citra and Amarillo creating unmistakable aromatics.
Line of Sight$18.00
Triple IPA featuring Topaz, Sultana, and Motueka. Notes of ripe melon and sweet lychee fruits.
Stoneface Brewing Co
Raleigh Wine Bar + Eatery image

 

Raleigh Wine Bar + Eatery

67 State Street, Portsmouth

Avg 4.7 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Anthony Road Devonian Red (R)$18.00
Anthony Road Devonian
Finger Lakes, New York
A crushable red that is delicious with a slight chill on it. This is one of our bartender Rachel’s favorite red wines. It’s low in alcohol with juicy notes of berries, dark cherries, and herbs. It is a lovely day drinking red.
Builliat Morgon Nature 2018 (R)$29.00
Morgon, Beaujolais, France
There’s an attractive, very fresh raspberry and strawberry nose here with a vibrant delivery of well-proportioned tannins that hold lovely, juicy strawberry flavors at the finish. From organically grown grapes.
Holiday Red Pack (3 Bottles)$85.00
Enjoy a curated selection of red wines for the holidays! Pick-up between 12.8.21 - 12.23.21.
Current Selections:
Alto 3 Malbec 2016,
Lagar de Darei Sem Abrigo 2011, Fontanafredda Barolo 2015
Raleigh Wine Bar + Eatery
The Friendly Toast - Portsmouth, NH image

 

The Friendly Toast - Portsmouth, NH

114 Congress St, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pancake Monster$18.50
Two "mini" pancakes topped with powdered sugar & whipped butter. Served with two eggs any style, home fries & your choice of breakfast meat.
Churro Bites$8.50
Crispy fried doughnut pieces tossed in cinnamon & sugar, topped with a creamy cheesecake glaze. Served with our strawberry habanero jam & chocolate ganache.
TINY PANCAKE
A tiny pancake with your choice of breakfast meat.
The Friendly Toast - Portsmouth, NH
Moe's Italian Sandwiches - Portsmouth (Lafayette) image

SANDWICHES

Moe's Italian Sandwiches - Portsmouth (Lafayette)

2975 Lafayette Rd, Portsmouth

Avg 4.6 (275 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ham$5.99
Ham, Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes,olives
Tuna$5.99
Tuna salad, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives.
MadSicilian$6.99
Salami, Capicola, Genoa,Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olive
Moe's Italian Sandwiches - Portsmouth (Lafayette)
The Portsmouth Brewery image

 

The Portsmouth Brewery

56 Market St, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Plain Chicken Tenders$14.00
Tenders fried in light ale batter, with hot ale mustard on the side.
Surrender to the Flow - 12 - oz can$6.00
Juicy New England Style IPA bursting with notes of pineapple, tropical fruit, and orange zest with a subtle bitterness. Hopped with Idaho 7 and Centennial 7.0%
Cauliflower Reuben$14.00
Caraway roasted cauliflower, swiss cheese, local sauerkraut, thousand island dressing on light rye bread.
The Portsmouth Brewery
Works Bakery Cafe image

 

Works Bakery Cafe

9 Congress Street, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Super Chicken Panini$8.99
With grilled all-natural chicken, Vermont cheddar, tomato, roasted onion, baby spinach, red pepper aioli on sourdough.
Sunrise Burrito$8.99
Grilled on a GMO-free wrap with scrambled eggs, caramelized naturally cured no-nitrate/nitrite bacon, avocado, roasted sweet potato, VT cheddar, Pico de Gallo
Sliced Smoked Salmon Sandwich$9.49
Thinly sliced, fresh cold-smoked salmon, tomato, red onion, capers, veggie cream cheese on a traditional bagel.
Works Bakery Cafe
Sig Sauer Cafe image

 

Sig Sauer Cafe

72 Pease Blvd, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Roasted Chicken, Jalapeño Peppers, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese & Ranch Dressing
SIG ACADEMY
Please place all orders for Sig Academy prior to 9:00AM on your class day. Orders may be placed the day before your scheduled class.
DAILY GLOBAL ENTREE SPECIAL
Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.
Sig Sauer Cafe
Legends Billiards image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Legends Billiards

80 Hanover st, Portsmouth

Avg 3.8 (216 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Rangoons$11.00
Buffalo chicken in cream sauce deep fried with bleu cheese dressing
Stacked T.B.L.T$12.00
Turkey, bacon cheddar ciabatta with extra bacon, lettuce, tomato and citrus aioli.
Legends Billiards
Restaurant banner

FRENCH FRIES

The District - Portsmouth

103 Congress St, Portsmouth

Avg 3.9 (647 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
District Burger$16.00
Mayo. Pickles. Tomato.
Pad Thai$18.00
Noodles. Cabbage. Peanut Sauce.
Fries$7.00
The District - Portsmouth

