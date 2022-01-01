Portsmouth restaurants you'll love
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Grill 28
200 Grafton Drive, Portsmouth
|Popular items
|Meat Lasagna
|$16.00
with side garden salad and garlic bread
|Baked Ham
|$15.99
with Vinnies raisin sauce, mashed potatoes and roasted butternut squash
|Prime Rib
|$25.99
12oz Prime Rib with mashed potatoes, roasted butternut squash, Au Jus, & a Popover
Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro & Bar
35 Portwalk Pl, Portsmouth
|Popular items
|Vegetable Dumplings
|$9.00
stuffed with mixed vegetables and served with ginger-soy sauce and spicy chili sauce (Vegan)
|Thai Basil Fried Rice
|$15.00
Jasmine brown rice stir-fried with soy-meat, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, Thai basil, Chinese broccoli, and egg (Make it Gluten-Free by substituting tamari for our brown sauce and tofu for the soy-meat)(Make it Vegan by omitting Egg)
|Pad Thai
|$15.00
Rice noodles stir-fried with tofu, egg, broccoli, carrots, bean sprouts, and scallions. Topped with ground peanuts and raw vegetables (Gluten-Free)(Make it Vegan by omitting Egg)
The Rosa Restaurant
70 State Street, Portsmouth
|Popular items
|Ragu alla Bolognese
|$19.00
Slow cooked beef, veal, pork, and tomatoes, pappardelle pasta, herbed ricotta
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$18.00
Pan fried chicken, The Rosa marinara, marinated fresh mozzarella, Parmesan, choice of pasta
|Arancini
|$10.00
Fried risotto balls, seasonal ingredients, marinara for dipping
Portsmouth Bread Box
460 Islington St, Portsmouth
|Popular items
|Greek Salad
|$7.49
Comes with feta and olives
|Steak Bomb
Shaved Angus steak, sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms, salami and American cheese
|Mozzarella Sticks
Served with Marinara
Cafe Services
100 Campus Drive, Portsmouth
|Popular items
|Thin and Trim Turkey Deli Sandwich
|$6.50
Lean fresh sliced Thin and Trim Turkey Breast
|Caesar Salad
|$2.50
Crisp romaine lettuce with Parmesan cheese, tomatoes, shredded carrots and croutons. Your server will supply you with a choice of dressing upon pick up.
|Fresh Whole Fruit of the Day
|$1.00
Chefs Choice selection of fresh whole fruit.
Selections are seasonal
Orange
Apple
Banana
Vida Cantina
2456 Lafayette Road, Portsmouth
|Popular items
|Pollo Verde
|$19.00
tomatillo braised chicken, green chili sauce (*gf)
|Carne Asada Enchilada
|$20.00
guajillo braised beef, red chili sauce (*gf)
|Carnitas Enchilada
|$19.00
oaxacan black mole (*gf)
Dwyer's Pub
96 Bridge Street, Porstmouth
|Popular items
|Broccoli Chicken Alfredo
|$16.00
Homemade Fresh Alfredo Sauce, Steamed Broccoli and Seasoned Grilled Chicken
|PBLT
|$14.00
Crispy Pork Belly, Sourdough, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli. This Sandwich will change your life. Side Fries.
|Fried Oreos
|$6.00
Pancake Tempura Batter, Double Stuffed Oreos, Powdered Sugar, Vanilla Ice Cream
SEAFOOD
Row 34
5 PORTWALK PL, Portsmouth
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$18.00
house made beer batter, shoestring fries, malt vinegar aioli
|Burger
|$18.00
house cured maple bacon, Cabot cheddar, fries
|Biscuit
|$8.00
with rosemary butter, and honey
The River House Restaurant
53 Bow Street, Portsmouth
|Popular items
|Chicken Fingers
|$14.00
6 jumbo grilled or golden fried tenders with a choice of sauce served on the side or tossed.
This item can be served gluten free. Please let us know!!!
|Shrimp Basket
|$17.00
Golden fried shrimp served with French fries, coleslaw, lemon, and house-made tartar sauce.
This item can be served gluten free. Please let us know your food restrictions.
|Smash Burger
|$13.00
Flat topped seared Angus beef topped with lettuce and tomato on a toasted brioche bun.
This item can be served gluten free. Please select under $$$Add a gluten free bun. Please let us know your food restrictions.
SUSHI • POKE
Ohana Kitchen
800 Islington St #7, Portsmouth
|Popular items
|Large Spicy Crunchy Ahi
|$16.50
Larger portion of Ahi Tuna, green onion, sweet onion and masago tossed in house made sriracha aioli topped with cucumbers, jalapenos, Maine kelp, garlic crisps and sesame seeds on your choice of base
|Regular Northeast Chicken
|$12.75
Roasted Chicken and green onion tossed in house made miso lime sauce topped with roasted sweet potatoes, broccoli, carrot, shallot crisps and sesame seeds on your choice of base (can be gluten free/vegan, please call with questions)
|Regular Spicy Crunchy Ahi
|$14.50
Ahi Tuna, green onion, sweet onion and masago tossed in house made sriracha aioli topped with cucumbers, jalapenos, Maine kelp, garlic crisps and sesame seeds on your choice of base (GF)
D'Angelo
1955 Woodbury Ave., Portsmouth
|Popular items
|Thanksgiving Toasted
|Lays Baked
|$1.29
|Root Beer
PIZZA
Joe's New York Pizza
1981 Woodbury Ave, Portsmouth
|Popular items
|BYO MEDIUM Cheese (14")
|$15.66
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$5.50
|Chicken Tenders (6)
|$7.99
CHEESESTEAKS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bennett's Sandwich Shop
41 Congress Street, Portsmouth
|Popular items
|Italian
|$6.09
genoa salami, hot capicola, ham, and pepperoni with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil+vinegar, salt+pepper+oregano.
|Famous Chicken Cheesesteak
|$8.99
shaved chicken breast with melted american cheese and your choice of grilled onions, peppers, and/or mushrooms.
|Port Fries
|$4.99
Crinkle cut fries mixed with old bay seasoning & served with a side of sriracha aioli
Luigi's West End Pizzeria
801 Islington St, Portsmouth, NH 03801, Portsmouth
|Popular items
|Large Cup & Char Pepperoni Pizza
|$22.00
Cup & Char is a premium type of pepperoni. It is more flavorful, slightly smaller, and in the oven it cups up and gets crispy on the edges.
|Large Classic Pepperoni Pizza
|$20.00
Luigi's blend, roni
|Large Caesar Salad
|$12.00
The classic
Surf Restaurant
99 Bow St, Portsmouth
|Popular items
|Brussels Sprout Salad
|$12.00
Crispy Brussels Sprouts Caesar Salad - fried brussels sprouts, arugula, toasted pistachios, and toasted ciabatta crumbs; tossed with creamy Caesar dressing.
|Wicked Tuna
|$19.00
Wicked Awesome Tuna - tuna loin, avocado and cucumber maki; topped with spicy tuna, wasabi mayo, sweet tamari, and orange tobiko and micro cliantro.
|Spicy Salmon
|$16.00
Spicy Salmon - salmon loin, sriracha and cucumber maki; topped with salmon sashimi, avocado, kosho mayo & orange tobiko.
Burrito Loco
625 Lafayette Rd., Hampton
|Popular items
|Quesabirra Tacos
|$11.99
Birria-style cooked beef folded into (3) corn tortillas with shredded cheese, onions, cilantro and served with a side of consommé for dipping.
|Shrimp Tacos (3)
|$11.99
3 Shrimp soft tacos with cilantro lime cabbage & chipotle mayo. Served with rice.
|Kids Quesadilla
|$5.50
**Does NOT include chips and salsa
Moe's Italian Sandwiches -Portsmouth (Downtown - The Original)
22 Daniel Street, Portsmouth
|Popular items
|Veggie
|$5.99
Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives
|Turkey
|$5.99
Turkey, Provolone cheese, onions,peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives
|Madmoe
|$6.99
Salami, Ham, Turley, Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olive
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Roundabout Diner and Lounge
580 Portsmouth Traffic Cir, Portsmouth
|Popular items
|Reuben
|$15.99
House cooked corned beef, house Russian dressing, Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut.
|Cobb Salad
|$15.99
A Mediterranean Cobb. Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, bleu cheese crumbles, roasted portobellos, grape tomatoes, bacon, roasted red peppers, and artichoke hearts.
|Hash Benedict
|$13.99
Grilled homemade corned beef hash, two poached eggs, and hollandaise served on English muffin with home fries.
Popovers on the Square
8 Congress Street, Portsmouth
|Popular items
|Scrambled Eggs in Popover (Until Noon)
|$8.59
Available until noon
Classic Scrambled eggs with American cheese in a popovers
Fully loaded - Roasted potato, bacon and cheddar cheese.
|Egg Sandwich
|$4.99
Egg served medium with American cheese on a toasted sourdough roll.
|Caesar Salad
|$8.99
Croutons, asaigo cheese and romaine lettuce
SMOOTHIES • DONUTS
Wicked Mini Cafe
999 Islington Street, Portsmouth
|Popular items
|The Islington
|$9.50
Acai, Strawberries, Blueberries, Raspberries, Granola & Peanut Butter
|The Market
|$8.50
Acai, Strawberries, Banana, Granola & Peanut Butter.
|6 Pack
|$5.50
Please select 3 different flavors.
Taaza Takeout
2800 LAFAYETTE ROAD UNIT #9, PORTSMOUTH
|Popular items
|Garlic Naan
|$3.00
Housemade white flour naan topped with garlic, cilantro and butter, baked in tandoor
|Chicken Curry
|$12.99
Boneless chicken stewed in an onion and tomato based sauce in traditional South Asian spices, served with rice
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$12.99
Boneless chicken marinated in famous tomato based sauce, with rice
Stoneface Brewing Co
436 Shattuck Way, Newington
|Popular items
|Wings
|$13.00
8 Confit & Fried Wings with choice of Dry Rub or tossed in one of our Scratch Sauces below. Served with Bleu Ranch.
|IPA
|$13.00
This hop-forward IPA features bright citrus notes with a clean, balanced malt profile. It has been liberally dry hopped with Citra and Amarillo creating unmistakable aromatics.
|Line of Sight
|$18.00
Triple IPA featuring Topaz, Sultana, and Motueka. Notes of ripe melon and sweet lychee fruits.
Raleigh Wine Bar + Eatery
67 State Street, Portsmouth
|Popular items
|Anthony Road Devonian Red (R)
|$18.00
Anthony Road Devonian
Finger Lakes, New York
A crushable red that is delicious with a slight chill on it. This is one of our bartender Rachel’s favorite red wines. It’s low in alcohol with juicy notes of berries, dark cherries, and herbs. It is a lovely day drinking red.
|Builliat Morgon Nature 2018 (R)
|$29.00
Morgon, Beaujolais, France
There’s an attractive, very fresh raspberry and strawberry nose here with a vibrant delivery of well-proportioned tannins that hold lovely, juicy strawberry flavors at the finish. From organically grown grapes.
|Holiday Red Pack (3 Bottles)
|$85.00
Enjoy a curated selection of red wines for the holidays! Pick-up between 12.8.21 - 12.23.21.
Current Selections:
Alto 3 Malbec 2016,
Lagar de Darei Sem Abrigo 2011, Fontanafredda Barolo 2015
The Friendly Toast - Portsmouth, NH
114 Congress St, Portsmouth
|Popular items
|Pancake Monster
|$18.50
Two "mini" pancakes topped with powdered sugar & whipped butter. Served with two eggs any style, home fries & your choice of breakfast meat.
|Churro Bites
|$8.50
Crispy fried doughnut pieces tossed in cinnamon & sugar, topped with a creamy cheesecake glaze. Served with our strawberry habanero jam & chocolate ganache.
|TINY PANCAKE
A tiny pancake with your choice of breakfast meat.
SANDWICHES
Moe's Italian Sandwiches - Portsmouth (Lafayette)
2975 Lafayette Rd, Portsmouth
|Popular items
|Ham
|$5.99
Ham, Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes,olives
|Tuna
|$5.99
Tuna salad, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives.
|MadSicilian
|$6.99
Salami, Capicola, Genoa,Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olive
The Portsmouth Brewery
56 Market St, Portsmouth
|Popular items
|Plain Chicken Tenders
|$14.00
Tenders fried in light ale batter, with hot ale mustard on the side.
|Surrender to the Flow - 12 - oz can
|$6.00
Juicy New England Style IPA bursting with notes of pineapple, tropical fruit, and orange zest with a subtle bitterness. Hopped with Idaho 7 and Centennial 7.0%
|Cauliflower Reuben
|$14.00
Caraway roasted cauliflower, swiss cheese, local sauerkraut, thousand island dressing on light rye bread.
Works Bakery Cafe
9 Congress Street, Portsmouth
|Popular items
|Super Chicken Panini
|$8.99
With grilled all-natural chicken, Vermont cheddar, tomato, roasted onion, baby spinach, red pepper aioli on sourdough.
|Sunrise Burrito
|$8.99
Grilled on a GMO-free wrap with scrambled eggs, caramelized naturally cured no-nitrate/nitrite bacon, avocado, roasted sweet potato, VT cheddar, Pico de Gallo
|Sliced Smoked Salmon Sandwich
|$9.49
Thinly sliced, fresh cold-smoked salmon, tomato, red onion, capers, veggie cream cheese on a traditional bagel.
Sig Sauer Cafe
72 Pease Blvd, Portsmouth
|Popular items
|CHIPOTLE CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Roasted Chicken, Jalapeño Peppers, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese & Ranch Dressing
|SIG ACADEMY
Please place all orders for Sig Academy prior to 9:00AM on your class day. Orders may be placed the day before your scheduled class.
|DAILY GLOBAL ENTREE SPECIAL
Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Legends Billiards
80 Hanover st, Portsmouth
|Popular items
|Buffalo Rangoons
|$11.00
Buffalo chicken in cream sauce deep fried with bleu cheese dressing
|Stacked T.B.L.T
|$12.00
Turkey, bacon cheddar ciabatta with extra bacon, lettuce, tomato and citrus aioli.
