Portsmouth American restaurants you'll love

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Grill 28
200 Grafton Drive, Portsmouth
|Popular items
|Meat Lasagna
|$16.00
with side garden salad and garlic bread
|Baked Ham
|$15.99
with Vinnies raisin sauce, mashed potatoes and roasted butternut squash
|Prime Rib
|$25.99
12oz Prime Rib with mashed potatoes, roasted butternut squash, Au Jus, & a Popover
The River House Restaurant
53 Bow Street, Portsmouth
|Popular items
|Chicken Fingers
|$14.00
6 jumbo grilled or golden fried tenders with a choice of sauce served on the side or tossed.
This item can be served gluten free. Please let us know!!!
|Shrimp Basket
|$17.00
Golden fried shrimp served with French fries, coleslaw, lemon, and house-made tartar sauce.
This item can be served gluten free. Please let us know your food restrictions.
|Smash Burger
|$13.00
Flat topped seared Angus beef topped with lettuce and tomato on a toasted brioche bun.
This item can be served gluten free. Please select under $$$Add a gluten free bun. Please let us know your food restrictions.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Roundabout Diner and Lounge
580 Portsmouth Traffic Cir, Portsmouth
|Popular items
|Reuben
|$15.99
House cooked corned beef, house Russian dressing, Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut.
|Hash Benedict
|$13.99
Grilled homemade corned beef hash, two poached eggs, and hollandaise served on English muffin with home fries.
|Grilled Cheese
|$7.99
American and cheddar on grilled sourdough.
Popovers on the Square
8 Congress Street, Portsmouth
|Popular items
|Scrambled Eggs in Popover (Until Noon)
|$8.59
Available until noon
Classic Scrambled eggs with American cheese in a popovers
Fully loaded - Roasted potato, bacon and cheddar cheese.
|Egg Sandwich
|$4.99
Egg served medium with American cheese on a toasted sourdough roll.
|Caesar Salad
|$8.99
Croutons, asaigo cheese and romaine lettuce
Raleigh Wine Bar + Eatery
67 State Street, Portsmouth
|Popular items
|Anthony Road Devonian Red (R)
|$18.00
Anthony Road Devonian
Finger Lakes, New York
A crushable red that is delicious with a slight chill on it. This is one of our bartender Rachel’s favorite red wines. It’s low in alcohol with juicy notes of berries, dark cherries, and herbs. It is a lovely day drinking red.
|Meinklang White 2018 (R)
|$19.00
Burgenland, Autria
An aromatic yet dry white wine from the biodynamic Meinklang estate. A blend of Grüner Veltliner, Welschriesling and Muskat. Direct press, fermentation in stainless steel with 4 months on the lees. Fresh and delicious with all kinds of food.
|Dom de Fenouillet Terres Blanches Rouge 2014 (R)
|$21.00
Beaumes de Venise, Rhone, France
Grenache, Syrah, Mouvedre
This is the most important wine of the domaine in terms of production and the wine that we feel offers exceptional value for its quality. It is, then, the workhorse of the estate. The vineyards are situated on the massif of the Dentelles de Montmirail and much of the vineyard surface is laid out in terraces to accommodate the steep slope of the hill. The soil is clay and limestone and the “encepagement” is 50% Grenache, 40% Syrah and 10% Mourvedre (more or less). Harvest and vinification is done parcel-by-parcel and the final blend is done after a long cuvaison designed to obtain the finest and most profound extracts. The wine is bottled unfiltered after eleven months of aging in cement cuves. Annual production is on the order of 30,000 bottles of which 3600 to 4800 bottles are shipped for our use in the USA. Certified organic.
The Portsmouth Brewery
56 Market St, Portsmouth
|Popular items
|Plain Chicken Tenders
|$14.00
Tenders fried in light ale batter, with hot ale mustard on the side.
|Surrender to the Flow - 12 - oz can
|$6.00
Juicy New England Style IPA bursting with notes of pineapple, tropical fruit, and orange zest with a subtle bitterness. Hopped with Idaho 7 and Centennial 7.0%
|Cauliflower Reuben
|$14.00
Caraway roasted cauliflower, swiss cheese, local sauerkraut, thousand island dressing on light rye bread.