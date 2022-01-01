Portsmouth bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Portsmouth
More about Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro & Bar
Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro & Bar
35 Portwalk Pl, Portsmouth
|Popular items
|Vegetable Dumplings
|$9.00
stuffed with mixed vegetables and served with ginger-soy sauce and spicy chili sauce (Vegan)
|Thai Ginger Noodles
|$15.00
Wide rice noodles stir-fried with tofu, ginger, broccoli, carrots, onions, snow peas, scallions, and egg (Make it Vegan by omitting Egg)
|Pad Thai
|$15.00
Rice noodles stir-fried with tofu, egg, broccoli, carrots, bean sprouts, and scallions. Topped with ground peanuts and raw vegetables (Gluten-Free)(Make it Vegan by omitting Egg)
More about Dwyer's Pub
Dwyer's Pub
96 Bridge Street, Porstmouth
|Popular items
|Broccoli Chicken Alfredo
|$16.00
Homemade Fresh Alfredo Sauce, Steamed Broccoli and Seasoned Grilled Chicken
|PBLT
|$14.00
Crispy Pork Belly, Sourdough, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli. This Sandwich will change your life. Side Fries.
|Fried Oreos
|$6.00
Pancake Tempura Batter, Double Stuffed Oreos, Powdered Sugar, Vanilla Ice Cream
More about Row 34
SEAFOOD
Row 34
5 PORTWALK PL, Portsmouth
|Popular items
|Biscuit
|$8.00
with rosemary butter, and honey
|Creamy Lobster Roll
|$39.00
Ethel's Classic Lobster Salad, cole slaw, kettle chips
|Oyster Slider
|$5.00
brioche roll, pickled red onion, chili lime aïoli
More about The River House Restaurant
The River House Restaurant
53 Bow Street, Portsmouth
|Popular items
|Chicken Fingers
|$14.00
6 jumbo grilled or golden fried tenders with a choice of sauce served on the side or tossed.
This item can be served gluten free. Please let us know!!!
|Shrimp Basket
|$17.00
Golden fried shrimp served with French fries, coleslaw, lemon, and house-made tartar sauce.
This item can be served gluten free. Please let us know your food restrictions.
|Smash Burger
|$13.00
Flat topped seared Angus beef topped with lettuce and tomato on a toasted brioche bun.
This item can be served gluten free. Please select under $$$Add a gluten free bun. Please let us know your food restrictions.
More about Raleigh Wine Bar + Eatery
Raleigh Wine Bar + Eatery
67 State Street, Portsmouth
|Popular items
|Anthony Road Devonian Red (R)
|$18.00
Anthony Road Devonian
Finger Lakes, New York
A crushable red that is delicious with a slight chill on it. This is one of our bartender Rachel’s favorite red wines. It’s low in alcohol with juicy notes of berries, dark cherries, and herbs. It is a lovely day drinking red.
|Meinklang White 2018 (R)
|$19.00
Burgenland, Autria
An aromatic yet dry white wine from the biodynamic Meinklang estate. A blend of Grüner Veltliner, Welschriesling and Muskat. Direct press, fermentation in stainless steel with 4 months on the lees. Fresh and delicious with all kinds of food.
|Dom de Fenouillet Terres Blanches Rouge 2014 (R)
|$21.00
Beaumes de Venise, Rhone, France
Grenache, Syrah, Mouvedre
This is the most important wine of the domaine in terms of production and the wine that we feel offers exceptional value for its quality. It is, then, the workhorse of the estate. The vineyards are situated on the massif of the Dentelles de Montmirail and much of the vineyard surface is laid out in terraces to accommodate the steep slope of the hill. The soil is clay and limestone and the “encepagement” is 50% Grenache, 40% Syrah and 10% Mourvedre (more or less). Harvest and vinification is done parcel-by-parcel and the final blend is done after a long cuvaison designed to obtain the finest and most profound extracts. The wine is bottled unfiltered after eleven months of aging in cement cuves. Annual production is on the order of 30,000 bottles of which 3600 to 4800 bottles are shipped for our use in the USA. Certified organic.
More about The Friendly Toast - Portsmouth, NH
The Friendly Toast - Portsmouth, NH
114 Congress St, Portsmouth
|Popular items
|Waffle
|$9.50
An 8" Belgian waffle from our homemade mix, topped with powdered sugar & whipped cream.
Add fresh berries +$3
|Classic Breakfast
|$13.00
Two eggs any style with your choice of breakfast meat and toast.
|Irish Benny
|$15.00
Thick cut English muffin with our house corned beef hash, two poached eggs & Hollandaise. Served with home fries.
More about The Portsmouth Brewery
The Portsmouth Brewery
56 Market St, Portsmouth
|Popular items
|Plain Chicken Tenders
|$14.00
Tenders fried in light ale batter, with hot ale mustard on the side.
|Surrender to the Flow - 12 - oz can
|$6.00
Juicy New England Style IPA bursting with notes of pineapple, tropical fruit, and orange zest with a subtle bitterness. Hopped with Idaho 7 and Centennial 7.0%
|Cauliflower Reuben
|$14.00
Caraway roasted cauliflower, swiss cheese, local sauerkraut, thousand island dressing on light rye bread.
More about Legends Billiards
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Legends Billiards
80 Hanover st, Portsmouth
|Popular items
|Stacked T.B.L.T
|$12.00
Turkey, bacon cheddar ciabatta with extra bacon, lettuce, tomato and citrus aioli.
|Buffalo Rangoons
|$11.00
Buffalo chicken in cream sauce deep fried with bleu cheese dressing