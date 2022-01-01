Portsmouth breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Portsmouth
More about Bennett's Sandwich Shop
CHEESESTEAKS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bennett's Sandwich Shop
41 Congress Street, Portsmouth
|Popular items
|Italian
|$6.09
genoa salami, hot capicola, ham, and pepperoni with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil+vinegar, salt+pepper+oregano.
|Famous Chicken Cheesesteak
|$8.99
shaved chicken breast with melted american cheese and your choice of grilled onions, peppers, and/or mushrooms.
|Port Fries
|$4.99
Crinkle cut fries mixed with old bay seasoning & served with a side of sriracha aioli
More about Roundabout Diner and Lounge
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Roundabout Diner and Lounge
580 Portsmouth Traffic Cir, Portsmouth
|Popular items
|Reuben
|$15.99
House cooked corned beef, house Russian dressing, Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut.
|Hash Benedict
|$13.99
Grilled homemade corned beef hash, two poached eggs, and hollandaise served on English muffin with home fries.
|Grilled Cheese
|$7.99
American and cheddar on grilled sourdough.
More about Popovers on the Square
Popovers on the Square
8 Congress Street, Portsmouth
|Popular items
|Scrambled Eggs in Popover (Until Noon)
|$8.59
Available until noon
Classic Scrambled eggs with American cheese in a popovers
Fully loaded - Roasted potato, bacon and cheddar cheese.
|Egg Sandwich
|$4.99
Egg served medium with American cheese on a toasted sourdough roll.
|Caesar Salad
|$8.99
Croutons, asaigo cheese and romaine lettuce
More about The Friendly Toast - Portsmouth, NH
The Friendly Toast - Portsmouth, NH
114 Congress St, Portsmouth
|Popular items
|Waffle
|$9.50
An 8" Belgian waffle from our homemade mix, topped with powdered sugar & whipped cream.
Add fresh berries +$3
|Classic Breakfast
|$13.00
Two eggs any style with your choice of breakfast meat and toast.
|Irish Benny
|$15.00
Thick cut English muffin with our house corned beef hash, two poached eggs & Hollandaise. Served with home fries.