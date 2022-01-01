Portsmouth breakfast spots you'll love

Toast

Bennett's Sandwich Shop image

CHEESESTEAKS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bennett's Sandwich Shop

41 Congress Street, Portsmouth

Avg 4.7 (1126 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Italian$6.09
genoa salami, hot capicola, ham, and pepperoni with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil+vinegar, salt+pepper+oregano.
Famous Chicken Cheesesteak$8.99
shaved chicken breast with melted american cheese and your choice of grilled onions, peppers, and/or mushrooms.
Port Fries$4.99
Crinkle cut fries mixed with old bay seasoning & served with a side of sriracha aioli
Roundabout Diner and Lounge image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Roundabout Diner and Lounge

580 Portsmouth Traffic Cir, Portsmouth

Avg 4.6 (1802 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Reuben$15.99
House cooked corned beef, house Russian dressing, Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut.
Hash Benedict$13.99
Grilled homemade corned beef hash, two poached eggs, and hollandaise served on English muffin with home fries.
Grilled Cheese$7.99
American and cheddar on grilled sourdough.
Popovers on the Square image

 

Popovers on the Square

8 Congress Street, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Scrambled Eggs in Popover (Until Noon)$8.59
Available until noon
Classic Scrambled eggs with American cheese in a popovers
Fully loaded - Roasted potato, bacon and cheddar cheese.
Egg Sandwich$4.99
Egg served medium with American cheese on a toasted sourdough roll.
Caesar Salad$8.99
Croutons, asaigo cheese and romaine lettuce
The Friendly Toast - Portsmouth, NH image

 

The Friendly Toast - Portsmouth, NH

114 Congress St, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Waffle$9.50
An 8" Belgian waffle from our homemade mix, topped with powdered sugar & whipped cream.
Add fresh berries +$3
Classic Breakfast$13.00
Two eggs any style with your choice of breakfast meat and toast.
Irish Benny$15.00
Thick cut English muffin with our house corned beef hash, two poached eggs & Hollandaise. Served with home fries.
