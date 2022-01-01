Portsmouth sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Portsmouth

D'Angelo image

 

D'Angelo

1955 Woodbury Ave., Portsmouth

Thanksgiving Toasted
Lays Baked$1.29
Root Beer
Bennett's Sandwich Shop image

CHEESESTEAKS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bennett's Sandwich Shop

41 Congress Street, Portsmouth

Avg 4.7 (1126 reviews)
Italian$6.09
genoa salami, hot capicola, ham, and pepperoni with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil+vinegar, salt+pepper+oregano.
Famous Chicken Cheesesteak$8.99
shaved chicken breast with melted american cheese and your choice of grilled onions, peppers, and/or mushrooms.
Port Fries$4.99
Crinkle cut fries mixed with old bay seasoning & served with a side of sriracha aioli
Moe's Italian Sandwiches -Portsmouth (Downtown - The Original) image

 

Moe's Italian Sandwiches -Portsmouth (Downtown - The Original)

22 Daniel Street, Portsmouth

MoeZilla$7.49
Salami, Ham, Turkey, Genoa, Capicola, Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olive
MadSicilian$6.99
Salami, Capicola, Genoa,Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olive
Tuna$5.99
Tuna salad, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives.
Moe's Italian Sandwiches - Portsmouth (Lafayette) image

SANDWICHES

Moe's Italian Sandwiches - Portsmouth (Lafayette)

2975 Lafayette Rd, Portsmouth

Avg 4.6 (275 reviews)
MadSicilian$6.99
Salami, Capicola, Genoa,Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olive
Ham$5.99
Ham, Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes,olives
Tuna$5.99
Tuna salad, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives.
Works Bakery Cafe image

 

Works Bakery Cafe

9 Congress Street, Portsmouth

Super Chicken Panini$8.99
With grilled all-natural chicken, Vermont cheddar, tomato, roasted onion, baby spinach, red pepper aioli on sourdough.
Sunrise Burrito$8.99
Grilled on a GMO-free wrap with scrambled eggs, caramelized naturally cured no-nitrate/nitrite bacon, avocado, roasted sweet potato, VT cheddar, Pico de Gallo
Sliced Smoked Salmon Sandwich$9.49
Thinly sliced, fresh cold-smoked salmon, tomato, red onion, capers, veggie cream cheese on a traditional bagel.
