Portsmouth sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Portsmouth
More about D'Angelo
D'Angelo
1955 Woodbury Ave., Portsmouth
|Popular items
|Thanksgiving Toasted
|Lays Baked
|$1.29
|Root Beer
More about Bennett's Sandwich Shop
CHEESESTEAKS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bennett's Sandwich Shop
41 Congress Street, Portsmouth
|Popular items
|Italian
|$6.09
genoa salami, hot capicola, ham, and pepperoni with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil+vinegar, salt+pepper+oregano.
|Famous Chicken Cheesesteak
|$8.99
shaved chicken breast with melted american cheese and your choice of grilled onions, peppers, and/or mushrooms.
|Port Fries
|$4.99
Crinkle cut fries mixed with old bay seasoning & served with a side of sriracha aioli
More about Moe's Italian Sandwiches -Portsmouth (Downtown - The Original)
Moe's Italian Sandwiches -Portsmouth (Downtown - The Original)
22 Daniel Street, Portsmouth
|Popular items
|MoeZilla
|$7.49
Salami, Ham, Turkey, Genoa, Capicola, Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olive
|MadSicilian
|$6.99
Salami, Capicola, Genoa,Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olive
|Tuna
|$5.99
Tuna salad, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives.
More about Moe's Italian Sandwiches - Portsmouth (Lafayette)
SANDWICHES
Moe's Italian Sandwiches - Portsmouth (Lafayette)
2975 Lafayette Rd, Portsmouth
|Popular items
|MadSicilian
|$6.99
Salami, Capicola, Genoa,Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olive
|Ham
|$5.99
Ham, Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes,olives
|Tuna
|$5.99
Tuna salad, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives.
More about Works Bakery Cafe
Works Bakery Cafe
9 Congress Street, Portsmouth
|Popular items
|Super Chicken Panini
|$8.99
With grilled all-natural chicken, Vermont cheddar, tomato, roasted onion, baby spinach, red pepper aioli on sourdough.
|Sunrise Burrito
|$8.99
Grilled on a GMO-free wrap with scrambled eggs, caramelized naturally cured no-nitrate/nitrite bacon, avocado, roasted sweet potato, VT cheddar, Pico de Gallo
|Sliced Smoked Salmon Sandwich
|$9.49
Thinly sliced, fresh cold-smoked salmon, tomato, red onion, capers, veggie cream cheese on a traditional bagel.