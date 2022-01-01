Portsmouth Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Portsmouth
More about The Rosa Restaurant
The Rosa Restaurant
70 State Street, Portsmouth
|Popular items
|Ragu alla Bolognese
|$19.00
Slow cooked beef, veal, pork, and tomatoes, pappardelle pasta, herbed ricotta
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$18.00
Pan fried chicken, The Rosa marinara, marinated fresh mozzarella, Parmesan, choice of pasta
|Arancini
|$10.00
Fried risotto balls, seasonal ingredients, marinara for dipping
More about Portsmouth Bread Box
Portsmouth Bread Box
460 Islington St, Portsmouth
|Popular items
|Greek Salad
|$7.49
Comes with feta and olives
|Steak Bomb
Shaved Angus steak, sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms, salami and American cheese
|Mozzarella Sticks
Served with Marinara
More about Luigi's West End Pizzeria
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Luigi's West End Pizzeria
801 Islington St, Portsmouth, NH 03801, Portsmouth
|Popular items
|Large Cup & Char Pepperoni Pizza
|$22.00
Cup & Char is a premium type of pepperoni. It is more flavorful, slightly smaller, and in the oven it cups up and gets crispy on the edges.
|Large Margherita Pizza
|$19.00
Mozzarella, basil
|Large Cheese Pizza
|$17.00
Luigi's blend
More about Moe's Italian Sandwiches - Portsmouth (Lafayette)
SANDWICHES
Moe's Italian Sandwiches - Portsmouth (Lafayette)
2975 Lafayette Rd, Portsmouth
|Popular items
|MadSicilian
|$6.99
Salami, Capicola, Genoa,Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olive
|Ham
|$5.99
Ham, Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes,olives
|Tuna
|$5.99
Tuna salad, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives.