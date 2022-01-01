Portsmouth Italian restaurants you'll love

Must-try Italian restaurants in Portsmouth

The Rosa Restaurant image

 

The Rosa Restaurant

70 State Street, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Ragu alla Bolognese$19.00
Slow cooked beef, veal, pork, and tomatoes, pappardelle pasta, herbed ricotta
Chicken Parmigiana$18.00
Pan fried chicken, The Rosa marinara, marinated fresh mozzarella, Parmesan, choice of pasta
Arancini$10.00
Fried risotto balls, seasonal ingredients, marinara for dipping
More about The Rosa Restaurant
Portsmouth Bread Box image

 

Portsmouth Bread Box

460 Islington St, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Greek Salad$7.49
Comes with feta and olives
Steak Bomb
Shaved Angus steak, sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms, salami and American cheese
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with Marinara
More about Portsmouth Bread Box
Luigi's West End Pizzeria image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Luigi's West End Pizzeria

801 Islington St, Portsmouth, NH 03801, Portsmouth

Avg 4.2 (263 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Cup & Char Pepperoni Pizza$22.00
Cup & Char is a premium type of pepperoni. It is more flavorful, slightly smaller, and in the oven it cups up and gets crispy on the edges.
Large Margherita Pizza$19.00
Mozzarella, basil
Large Cheese Pizza$17.00
Luigi's blend
More about Luigi's West End Pizzeria
Moe's Italian Sandwiches - Portsmouth (Lafayette) image

SANDWICHES

Moe's Italian Sandwiches - Portsmouth (Lafayette)

2975 Lafayette Rd, Portsmouth

Avg 4.6 (275 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
MadSicilian$6.99
Salami, Capicola, Genoa,Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olive
Ham$5.99
Ham, Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes,olives
Tuna$5.99
Tuna salad, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives.
More about Moe's Italian Sandwiches - Portsmouth (Lafayette)

