Portsmouth Mexican restaurants you'll love

Burrito Loco
625 Lafayette Rd., Hampton
|Popular items
|Quesabirra Tacos
|$11.99
Birria-style cooked beef folded into (3) corn tortillas with shredded cheese, onions, cilantro and served with a side of consommé for dipping.
|Shrimp Tacos (3)
|$11.99
3 Shrimp soft tacos with cilantro lime cabbage & chipotle mayo. Served with rice.
|Kids Quesadilla
|$5.50
**Does NOT include chips and salsa
FRENCH FRIES
la carreta Portsmouth
172 HANOVER ST, PORTSMOUTH
|Popular items
|Mexican Street Tacos
|$13.99
Five, 4-inch corn tortilla tacos with your choice of
steak, chicken, or pork, topped with
fresh cilantro and onions, served with
lime wedges, radishes, and a
side of hot salsa
|Grande Burrito
|$14.99
12‐inch tortilla with rice and beans, then filled with your choice of grilled steak, chicken, pork or vegetables, smothered with nacho cheese and red salsa
|Chimichanga
|$12.99
Two flour tortillas filled with beef tips or chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, nacho cheese, enchilada sauce, guacamole, and beans on the side