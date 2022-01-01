Portsmouth Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Portsmouth

Burrito Loco image

 

Burrito Loco

625 Lafayette Rd., Hampton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Quesabirra Tacos$11.99
Birria-style cooked beef folded into (3) corn tortillas with shredded cheese, onions, cilantro and served with a side of consommé for dipping.
Shrimp Tacos (3)$11.99
3 Shrimp soft tacos with cilantro lime cabbage & chipotle mayo. Served with rice.
Kids Quesadilla$5.50
**Does NOT include chips and salsa
More about Burrito Loco
la carreta Portsmouth image

FRENCH FRIES

la carreta Portsmouth

172 HANOVER ST, PORTSMOUTH

Avg 4 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mexican Street Tacos$13.99
Five, 4-inch corn tortilla tacos with your choice of
steak, chicken, or pork, topped with
fresh cilantro and onions, served with
lime wedges, radishes, and a
side of hot salsa
Grande Burrito$14.99
12‐inch tortilla with rice and beans, then filled with your choice of grilled steak, chicken, pork or vegetables, smothered with nacho cheese and red salsa
Chimichanga$12.99
Two flour tortillas filled with beef tips or chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, nacho cheese, enchilada sauce, guacamole, and beans on the side
More about la carreta Portsmouth
Restaurant banner

TACOS

Barrio

319 Vaughan Street, Portsmouth

Avg 4.5 (1785 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Green Goddess BYO$4.50
soft flour + corn hard + queso + guacamole
Stoner BYO$4.50
soft flour + corn hard + queso + chorizo
Barrio Box$10.00
Your choice of two suggested Tacos, traditional guac or queso blanco + Barrio chips.
More about Barrio

