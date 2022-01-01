Portsmouth seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Portsmouth
More about Row 34
SEAFOOD
Row 34
5 PORTWALK PL, Portsmouth
|Popular items
|Biscuit
|$8.00
with rosemary butter, and honey
|Creamy Lobster Roll
|$39.00
Ethel's Classic Lobster Salad, cole slaw, kettle chips
|Oyster Slider
|$5.00
brioche roll, pickled red onion, chili lime aïoli
More about The River House Restaurant
The River House Restaurant
53 Bow Street, Portsmouth
|Popular items
|Chicken Fingers
|$14.00
6 jumbo grilled or golden fried tenders with a choice of sauce served on the side or tossed.
This item can be served gluten free. Please let us know!!!
|Shrimp Basket
|$17.00
Golden fried shrimp served with French fries, coleslaw, lemon, and house-made tartar sauce.
This item can be served gluten free. Please let us know your food restrictions.
|Smash Burger
|$13.00
Flat topped seared Angus beef topped with lettuce and tomato on a toasted brioche bun.
This item can be served gluten free. Please select under $$$Add a gluten free bun. Please let us know your food restrictions.
More about Surf Restaurant
Surf Restaurant
99 Bow St, Portsmouth
|Popular items
|Edamame
|$8.00
Steamed Edamame tossed in toasted sesame oil and black truffle salt.
|Spicy Salmon
|$16.00
Spicy Salmon - salmon loin, sriracha and cucumber maki; topped with salmon sashimi, avocado, kosho mayo & orange tobiko.
|Dynamite Roll
|$20.00
Dynamite Roll - tempura shrimp, avocado, and cucumber maki with sesame rice; topped with spicy snow crab, orange tobiko & sweet tamari.