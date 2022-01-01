Portsmouth seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Portsmouth

Row 34 image

Row 34

5 PORTWALK PL, Portsmouth

Avg 4.5 (1990 reviews)
Biscuit$8.00
with rosemary butter, and honey
Creamy Lobster Roll$39.00
Ethel's Classic Lobster Salad, cole slaw, kettle chips
Oyster Slider$5.00
brioche roll, pickled red onion, chili lime aïoli
The River House Restaurant image

 

The River House Restaurant

53 Bow Street, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Chicken Fingers$14.00
6 jumbo grilled or golden fried tenders with a choice of sauce served on the side or tossed.
This item can be served gluten free. Please let us know!!!
Shrimp Basket$17.00
Golden fried shrimp served with French fries, coleslaw, lemon, and house-made tartar sauce.
This item can be served gluten free. Please let us know your food restrictions.
Smash Burger$13.00
Flat topped seared Angus beef topped with lettuce and tomato on a toasted brioche bun.
This item can be served gluten free. Please select under $$$Add a gluten free bun. Please let us know your food restrictions.
Surf Restaurant image

 

Surf Restaurant

99 Bow St, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Edamame$8.00
Steamed Edamame tossed in toasted sesame oil and black truffle salt.
Spicy Salmon$16.00
Spicy Salmon - salmon loin, sriracha and cucumber maki; topped with salmon sashimi, avocado, kosho mayo & orange tobiko.
Dynamite Roll$20.00
Dynamite Roll - tempura shrimp, avocado, and cucumber maki with sesame rice; topped with spicy snow crab, orange tobiko & sweet tamari.
