Bread pudding in
Portsmouth
/
Portsmouth
/
Bread Pudding
Portsmouth restaurants that serve bread pudding
Stroll Café - 15 Portwalk Place
15 Portwalk Place, Portsmouth
No reviews yet
Bread Pudding
$5.95
Our bread pudding is made with croissants for extra deliciousness!
More about Stroll Café - 15 Portwalk Place
FRENCH FRIES
The District
103 Congress St, Portsmouth
Avg 3.9
(647 reviews)
Cranberry Bread Pudding
$7.00
More about The District
