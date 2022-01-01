Burritos in Portsmouth
Portsmouth restaurants that serve burritos
The Friendly Toast - Portsmouth, NH
114 Congress St, Portsmouth
|Vegan Breakfast Burrito
|$16.00
A flour tortilla filled with vegan sausage, tofu, black beans, vegan cheese, fire roasted poblano corn, avocado lime sauce & salsa.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.50
A flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, black beans, cheddar cheese, fire roasted poblano corn, avocado lime sauce & salsa.
|Meg's Burrito
|$14.50
A flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, bacon, American cheese & cheddar stuffed jumbo tater tots. Served with home fries.
Works Bakery Cafe
9 Congress Street, Portsmouth
|Sunrise Burrito
|$8.99
Grilled on a GMO-free wrap with scrambled eggs, caramelized naturally cured no-nitrate/nitrite bacon, avocado, roasted sweet potato, VT cheddar, Pico de Gallo