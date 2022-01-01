Burritos in Portsmouth

Go
Portsmouth restaurants
Toast

Portsmouth restaurants that serve burritos

Burrito Loco image

 

Burrito Loco

625 Lafayette Rd., Hampton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito
Burrito Bowl
More about Burrito Loco
Breakfast Burrito image

 

The Friendly Toast - Portsmouth, NH

114 Congress St, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegan Breakfast Burrito$16.00
A flour tortilla filled with vegan sausage, tofu, black beans, vegan cheese, fire roasted poblano corn, avocado lime sauce & salsa.
Breakfast Burrito$13.50
A flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, black beans, cheddar cheese, fire roasted poblano corn, avocado lime sauce & salsa.
Meg's Burrito$14.50
A flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, bacon, American cheese & cheddar stuffed jumbo tater tots. Served with home fries.
More about The Friendly Toast - Portsmouth, NH
Sunrise Burrito image

 

Works Bakery Cafe

9 Congress Street, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sunrise Burrito$8.99
Grilled on a GMO-free wrap with scrambled eggs, caramelized naturally cured no-nitrate/nitrite bacon, avocado, roasted sweet potato, VT cheddar, Pico de Gallo
More about Works Bakery Cafe
la carreta Portsmouth image

FRENCH FRIES

la carreta Portsmouth

172 HANOVER ST, PORTSMOUTH

Avg 4 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Grande Burrito$14.99
12‐inch tortilla with rice and beans, then filled with your choice of grilled steak, chicken, pork or vegetables, smothered with nacho cheese and red salsa
More about la carreta Portsmouth

Browse other tasty dishes in Portsmouth

Chicken Salad

Chicken Tenders

Lobsters

Tikka Masala

Kale Salad

Cheese Pizza

Pancakes

Fish Tacos

Map

More near Portsmouth to explore

Dover

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Exeter

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Kittery

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Kittery Point

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Stratham

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Somersworth

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston