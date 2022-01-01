Cake in Portsmouth
Portsmouth restaurants that serve cake
The River House Restaurant
53 Bow Street, Portsmouth
|Crab Cake BLT
|$18.00
River House crab cake served with crispy bacon, lettuce and tomato. Served on a brioche bun with stone ground mustard.
|Crab Cakes
|$16.00
Two crab cakes prepared with blue crab and pretzel bread-crumbs, served with stone ground mustard remoulade
|Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
Surf Restaurant
99 Bow St, Portsmouth
|Crab Cakes
|$18.00
Crab cakes made from jumbo lump crab,
crispy fried, served with coleslaw and Louis sauce.
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$9.00
Layers of flourless chocolate cake and rich mousse; covered in chocolate ganache; garnished with white chocolate, raspberry puree and fresh raspberry.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Roundabout Diner and Lounge
580 Portsmouth Traffic Cir, Portsmouth
|Fish Cake Sandwich
|$11.99
Panko fried Salmon cakes, lettuce, tomato, side of tartar
|Fish Cake Benedict
|$13.99
fried salmon cakes, poached eggs, baby spinach, house hollandaise, capers, homefries
Popovers on the Square
8 Congress Street, Portsmouth
|Cake Slices
|$5.29