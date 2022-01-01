Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Portsmouth

Portsmouth restaurants
Toast

Portsmouth restaurants that serve cake

The River House Restaurant image

 

The River House Restaurant

53 Bow Street, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cake BLT$18.00
River House crab cake served with crispy bacon, lettuce and tomato. Served on a brioche bun with stone ground mustard.
Crab Cakes$16.00
Two crab cakes prepared with blue crab and pretzel bread-crumbs, served with stone ground mustard remoulade
Chocolate Cake$8.00
Item pic

 

Surf Restaurant

99 Bow St, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cakes$18.00
Crab cakes made from jumbo lump crab,
crispy fried, served with coleslaw and Louis sauce.
Chocolate Mousse Cake$9.00
Layers of flourless chocolate cake and rich mousse; covered in chocolate ganache; garnished with white chocolate, raspberry puree and fresh raspberry.
Roundabout Diner and Lounge image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Roundabout Diner and Lounge

580 Portsmouth Traffic Cir, Portsmouth

Avg 4.6 (1802 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish Cake Sandwich$11.99
Panko fried Salmon cakes, lettuce, tomato, side of tartar
Fish Cake Benedict$13.99
fried salmon cakes, poached eggs, baby spinach, house hollandaise, capers, homefries
Popovers on the Square image

 

Popovers on the Square

8 Congress Street, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cake Slices$5.29
Item pic

 

The Friendly Toast - Portsmouth, NH

114 Congress St, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
1 Chocolate Chip Cake$7.50
2 Chocolate Chip Cakes$11.50
King Cakes$14.50
Three mini banana & chocolate chip pancakes – topped with bacon & finished with a peanut butter drizzle & whipped cream.
