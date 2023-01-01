Carrot cake in Portsmouth
Portsmouth restaurants that serve carrot cake
More about Surf Restaurant - Portsmouth
Surf Restaurant - Portsmouth
99 Bow St, Portsmouth
|Carrot Cake
|$12.00
Rich Moist Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese & Toasted Coconut Up the Sides & Served with a Caramel Sauce.
|Carrot Tall Cake
|$12.00
Rich moist carrot cake encrusted with toasted coconut and layered with cream cheese frosting. Served with caramel sauce.
|Carrot Tall Cake
|$12.00
Rich, moist carrot cake with cream cheese frosting and toasted coconut, served with caramel sauce