Chai lattes in
Portsmouth
/
Portsmouth
/
Chai Lattes
Portsmouth restaurants that serve chai lattes
Popovers on the Square
8 Congress Street, Portsmouth
No reviews yet
Chai Latte - LARGE
$4.95
Iced Chai Latte - LARGE
$5.75
Chai Latte - SMALL
$4.25
More about Popovers on the Square
SMOOTHIES • DONUTS
Wicked Mini Cafe
999 Islington Street, Portsmouth
Avg 4.7
(206 reviews)
Iced Vanilla Chai Tea Latte
More about Wicked Mini Cafe
