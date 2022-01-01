Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Portsmouth

Portsmouth restaurants
Toast

Portsmouth restaurants that serve chef salad

The Rosa Restaurant image

 

The Rosa Restaurant

70 State Street, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Chef's Salad$16.00
Marinated grilled shrimp, anchovies, salami, Provolone cheese, black olives, roasted red peppers, grape tomatoes, romaine, mixed greens, house Italian dressing
More about The Rosa Restaurant
Portsmouth Bread Box image

 

Portsmouth Bread Box

460 Islington St, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad$8.99
Comes with turkey, ham, and provolone on top of a garden salad
More about Portsmouth Bread Box
Item pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bennett's Sandwich Shop

41 Congress Street, Portsmouth

Avg 4.7 (1126 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chef Salad$9.99
**NEW** little leaf mixed greens, ham, turkey and provolone cheese complete with fresh chopped veggies and a side of oil+vinegar.
More about Bennett's Sandwich Shop
Roundabout Diner and Lounge image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Roundabout Diner and Lounge

580 Portsmouth Traffic Cir, Portsmouth

Avg 4.6 (1802 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chef Salad$14.99
Mixed greens, sliced turkey and ham, Colby Jack cheese, egg, bacon, avocado, black olives, and tomatoes
More about Roundabout Diner and Lounge

