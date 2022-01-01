Chef salad in Portsmouth
Portsmouth restaurants that serve chef salad
The Rosa Restaurant
70 State Street, Portsmouth
|Italian Chef's Salad
|$16.00
Marinated grilled shrimp, anchovies, salami, Provolone cheese, black olives, roasted red peppers, grape tomatoes, romaine, mixed greens, house Italian dressing
Portsmouth Bread Box
460 Islington St, Portsmouth
|Chef Salad
|$8.99
Comes with turkey, ham, and provolone on top of a garden salad
CHEESESTEAKS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bennett's Sandwich Shop
41 Congress Street, Portsmouth
|Chef Salad
|$9.99
**NEW** little leaf mixed greens, ham, turkey and provolone cheese complete with fresh chopped veggies and a side of oil+vinegar.