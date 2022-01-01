Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken caesar wraps in Portsmouth

Portsmouth restaurants
Portsmouth restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps

The Rosa Restaurant image

 

The Rosa Restaurant

70 State Street, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.00
Grilled chicken, Caesar dressing, romaine, Romano, Parmesan, flour tortilla
More about The Rosa Restaurant
Popovers on the Square image

 

Popovers on the Square

8 Congress Street, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar wrap$11.99
More about Popovers on the Square

