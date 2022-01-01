Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken caesar wraps in
Portsmouth
/
Portsmouth
/
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Portsmouth restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps
The Rosa Restaurant
70 State Street, Portsmouth
No reviews yet
Chicken Caesar Wrap
$12.00
Grilled chicken, Caesar dressing, romaine, Romano, Parmesan, flour tortilla
More about The Rosa Restaurant
Popovers on the Square
8 Congress Street, Portsmouth
No reviews yet
Chicken Caesar wrap
$11.99
More about Popovers on the Square
