Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodles in Portsmouth

Go
Portsmouth restaurants
Toast

Portsmouth restaurants that serve chicken noodles

Main pic

 

Pink Bamboo Hotpot

128 Penhallow Street, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Noodles Soup$0.00
More about Pink Bamboo Hotpot
Consumer pic

 

Gigi's Pizza

2800 Lafayette Road Unit 12A, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Noodle$6.99
hicken, noodles, carrots, celery, and onions. and organic House made chicken broth,
More about Gigi's Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Portsmouth

Pudding

Clams

Fried Pickles

Buffalo Chicken Calzones

Kale Salad

Pretzels

Ravioli

Fajitas

Map

More near Portsmouth to explore

Dover

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Exeter

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Kittery

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Kittery Point

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Somersworth

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Stratham

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (604 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (70 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (392 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (851 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (306 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1066 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (164 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston