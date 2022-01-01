Chicken parmesan in Portsmouth
Portsmouth restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
More about The Rosa Restaurant
The Rosa Restaurant
70 State Street, Portsmouth
|Chicken Parmigiana Melt
|$16.00
Chicken, marinara, marinated mozzarella, Parmesan, Romano, ciabatta
|RW Chicken Parmigiana
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$18.00
Pan fried chicken, The Rosa marinara, marinated fresh mozzarella, Parmesan, choice of pasta
More about Portsmouth Bread Box
Portsmouth Bread Box
460 Islington St, Portsmouth
|Chicken Parmesan Calzone
|$11.99
Fried Chicken, our home made red sauce and our three cheese house blend