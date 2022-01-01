Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Portsmouth

Portsmouth restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

The Rosa Restaurant image

 

The Rosa Restaurant

70 State Street, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmigiana Melt$16.00
Chicken, marinara, marinated mozzarella, Parmesan, Romano, ciabatta
RW Chicken Parmigiana
Chicken Parmigiana$18.00
Pan fried chicken, The Rosa marinara, marinated fresh mozzarella, Parmesan, choice of pasta
More about The Rosa Restaurant
Portsmouth Bread Box image

 

Portsmouth Bread Box

460 Islington St, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Calzone$11.99
Fried Chicken, our home made red sauce and our three cheese house blend
More about Portsmouth Bread Box
Joe's New York Pizza image

PIZZA

Joe's New York Pizza

1981 Woodbury Ave, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
19" Chicken Parmesan$26.24
12" Chicken Parmesan$15.24
More about Joe's New York Pizza

