Chicken pizza in Portsmouth

The Rosa Restaurant
70 State Street, Portsmouth
|Barbeque Chicken Pizza
|$20.00
House made barbeque, caramelized onion, grilled chicken, pickled jalapenos, mozzarella, local smoked cheddar
Portsmouth Bread Box
460 Islington St, Portsmouth
|Double Buff Chicken Ranch Pizza
Tangy ranch dressing, Buffalo chicken and tomatoes
|BBQ Chicken Pizza
Grilled BBQ chicken, onions and our own BBQ sauce
|Chicken Pesto Pizza
Pesto base with grilled chicken, tomatoes, and spinach