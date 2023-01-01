Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken rolls in Portsmouth

Go
Portsmouth restaurants
Toast

Portsmouth restaurants that serve chicken rolls

Main pic

 

Pink Bamboo Hotpot

128 Penhallow Street, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
1. Egg Roll, Szechuan Chicken$7.95
15. Egg Roll, Cashew Chicken$7.95
12. Egg Roll, General Tso’s Chicken$8.75
spicy 🌶
More about Pink Bamboo Hotpot
Portsmouth Bread Box image

 

Portsmouth Bread Box

460 Islington St, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Santa Fe Chicken Roll up$8.99
Grilled chicken, salsa, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, black olives, jalapenos and jack cheddar cheese
Chicken Caesar Roll up$8.99
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing
Buffalo Chicken Caesar Roll Up$8.99
Buffalo chicken, parmesan cheese, romaine lettuce and Caesar dressing
More about Portsmouth Bread Box

Browse other tasty dishes in Portsmouth

Fruit Tarts

Croissants

Shrimp Fajitas

Pizza Steak

Crab Cakes

Whoopie Pies

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Portsmouth to explore

Dover

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Exeter

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Kittery

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Kittery Point

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Somersworth

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Stratham

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (390 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (839 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (296 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1048 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (166 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston