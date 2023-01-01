Chicken rolls in Portsmouth
Portsmouth restaurants that serve chicken rolls
Pink Bamboo Hotpot
128 Penhallow Street, Portsmouth
|1. Egg Roll, Szechuan Chicken
|$7.95
|15. Egg Roll, Cashew Chicken
|$7.95
|12. Egg Roll, General Tso’s Chicken
|$8.75
spicy 🌶
Portsmouth Bread Box
460 Islington St, Portsmouth
|Santa Fe Chicken Roll up
|$8.99
Grilled chicken, salsa, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, black olives, jalapenos and jack cheddar cheese
|Chicken Caesar Roll up
|$8.99
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing
|Buffalo Chicken Caesar Roll Up
|$8.99
Buffalo chicken, parmesan cheese, romaine lettuce and Caesar dressing