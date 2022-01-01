Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Portsmouth

Go
Portsmouth restaurants
Toast

Portsmouth restaurants that serve chicken wraps

The Rosa Restaurant image

 

The Rosa Restaurant

70 State Street, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.00
Grilled chicken, Caesar dressing, romaine, Romano, Parmesan, flour tortilla
More about The Rosa Restaurant
Popovers on the Square image

 

Popovers on the Square

8 Congress Street, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar wrap$11.99
More about Popovers on the Square
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP image

 

Sig Sauer Cafe

72 Pease Blvd, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$6.99
Grilled Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion & Shredded Carrots with Buffalo Sauce & Blue Cheese Dressing in a Tomato Wrap
More about Sig Sauer Cafe
TJ's Food & Spirits image

 

TJ's Food & Spirits

54 Daniel Street, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Chicken Crunch Wrap$10.00
Bbq pulled chicken and cheddar cheese melted on top of a crunchy corn tortilla, then topped with romaine and chopped tomato and wrapped in a flour shell and flash grilled.
More about TJ's Food & Spirits

Browse other tasty dishes in Portsmouth

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Mushroom Burgers

Mac And Cheese

Bisque

Garlic Bread

Fish Tacos

Italian Salad

Chips And Salsa

Map

More near Portsmouth to explore

Dover

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Exeter

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Kittery

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Kittery Point

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Stratham

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Somersworth

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (842 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston