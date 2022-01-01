Chicken wraps in Portsmouth
Portsmouth restaurants that serve chicken wraps
The Rosa Restaurant
70 State Street, Portsmouth
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$12.00
Grilled chicken, Caesar dressing, romaine, Romano, Parmesan, flour tortilla
Popovers on the Square
8 Congress Street, Portsmouth
|Chicken Caesar wrap
|$11.99
Sig Sauer Cafe
72 Pease Blvd, Portsmouth
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$6.99
Grilled Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion & Shredded Carrots with Buffalo Sauce & Blue Cheese Dressing in a Tomato Wrap