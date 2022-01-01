Chili in Portsmouth

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro & Bar image

 

Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro & Bar

35 Portwalk Pl, Portsmouth

Avg 4.6 (1082 reviews)
Takeout
Tempeh with Sweet Chili Sauce$4.00
More about Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro & Bar
Surf Restaurant image

 

Surf Restaurant

99 Bow St, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Garlic Rainbow Roll$18.00
Smow crab, cucumber, and scallion maki topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail and avocado with wasabi mayo and chili garlic sauce.
More about Surf Restaurant
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Roundabout Diner and Lounge

580 Portsmouth Traffic Cir, Portsmouth

Avg 4.6 (1802 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chili Benedict$12.99
Grilled cornbread topped with lumberjack chili, two poached eggs, hollandaise, and Colby jack cheese. Served with home fries.
Chili Cheese Omelet$12.99
Lumberjack Chili and cheddar cheese. Served with home fries.
Chili Cheese Fry$9.99
Crispy fries topped with our own Lumberjack chili, cheese sauce, Colby jack cheese, scallions, and sour cream.
More about Roundabout Diner and Lounge
The Portsmouth Brewery image

 

The Portsmouth Brewery

56 Market St, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cup of Chili$8.00
Chorizo, all natural ground beef, bell peppers, kidney beans, house brown ale
Bowl of Chili$11.00
Chorizo, all natural ground beef, bell peppers, kidney beans, house brown ale
More about The Portsmouth Brewery

