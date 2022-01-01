Chili in Portsmouth
Portsmouth restaurants that serve chili
More about Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro & Bar
Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro & Bar
35 Portwalk Pl, Portsmouth
|Tempeh with Sweet Chili Sauce
|$4.00
More about Surf Restaurant
Surf Restaurant
99 Bow St, Portsmouth
|Chili Garlic Rainbow Roll
|$18.00
Smow crab, cucumber, and scallion maki topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail and avocado with wasabi mayo and chili garlic sauce.
More about Roundabout Diner and Lounge
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Roundabout Diner and Lounge
580 Portsmouth Traffic Cir, Portsmouth
|Chili Benedict
|$12.99
Grilled cornbread topped with lumberjack chili, two poached eggs, hollandaise, and Colby jack cheese. Served with home fries.
|Chili Cheese Omelet
|$12.99
Lumberjack Chili and cheddar cheese. Served with home fries.
|Chili Cheese Fry
|$9.99
Crispy fries topped with our own Lumberjack chili, cheese sauce, Colby jack cheese, scallions, and sour cream.