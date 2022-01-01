Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Portsmouth

Go
Portsmouth restaurants
Toast

Portsmouth restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Item pic

 

Vida Cantina

2456 Lafayette Road, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chips and Salsa$7.00
corn tortilla chips with salsa fresca
More about Vida Cantina
Item pic

TACOS

Barrio

319 Vaughan Street, Portsmouth

Avg 4.5 (1785 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salsa Verde + Chips$5.50
Chips & Salsa
ToGo Chips & Salsa$2.50
More about Barrio

Browse other tasty dishes in Portsmouth

Egg Sandwiches

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Caprese Salad

Chocolate Brownies

Chili

Pretzels

Ravioli

Pad Thai

Map

More near Portsmouth to explore

Dover

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Exeter

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Kittery

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Kittery Point

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Stratham

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Somersworth

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (842 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston