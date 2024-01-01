Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate croissants in
Portsmouth
/
Portsmouth
/
Chocolate Croissants
Portsmouth restaurants that serve chocolate croissants
Stroll Café - 15 Portwalk Place
15 Portwalk Place, Portsmouth
No reviews yet
Chocolate Croissant
$3.75
More about Stroll Café - 15 Portwalk Place
La Maison Navarre
121 Congress St, Portsmouth
No reviews yet
Chocolate Croissant
$3.75
Our traditional croissant, filled with 2 decadent dark chocolate bars.
More about La Maison Navarre
Browse other tasty dishes in Portsmouth
Blt Salad
Croissants
Cheesecake
Edamame
Hot And Sour Soup
Pancakes
Meatball Subs
Tuna Salad
More near Portsmouth to explore
Dover
Avg 4.5
(28 restaurants)
Hampton
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Exeter
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Kittery
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Durham
Avg 4.1
(11 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Kittery Point
Avg 5
(4 restaurants)
Stratham
No reviews yet
Somersworth
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(67 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.2
(18 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.4
(98 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(703 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(78 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(508 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(353 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1019 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(429 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1332 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(192 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston