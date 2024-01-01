Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate croissants in Portsmouth

Portsmouth restaurants that serve chocolate croissants

Stroll Cafe image

 

Stroll Café - 15 Portwalk Place

15 Portwalk Place, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$3.75
More about Stroll Café - 15 Portwalk Place
Item pic

 

La Maison Navarre

121 Congress St, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$3.75
Our traditional croissant, filled with 2 decadent dark chocolate bars.
More about La Maison Navarre

