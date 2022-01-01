Cobb salad in Portsmouth
Portsmouth restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about Portsmouth Bread Box
Portsmouth Bread Box
460 Islington St, Portsmouth
|Cobb Salad
|$9.99
Cobb salad comes with Chicken, Avocado, Bacon, and a Hard boiled Egg.
More about Roundabout Diner and Lounge
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Roundabout Diner and Lounge
580 Portsmouth Traffic Cir, Portsmouth
|Cobb Salad
|$15.99
A Mediterranean Cobb. Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, bleu cheese crumbles, roasted portobellos, grape tomatoes, bacon, roasted red peppers, and artichoke hearts.