Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Portsmouth

Go
Portsmouth restaurants
Toast

Portsmouth restaurants that serve cobb salad

Item pic

 

Portsmouth Bread Box

460 Islington St, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$9.99
Cobb salad comes with Chicken, Avocado, Bacon, and a Hard boiled Egg.
More about Portsmouth Bread Box
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Roundabout Diner and Lounge

580 Portsmouth Traffic Cir, Portsmouth

Avg 4.6 (1802 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cobb Salad$15.99
A Mediterranean Cobb. Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, bleu cheese crumbles, roasted portobellos, grape tomatoes, bacon, roasted red peppers, and artichoke hearts.
More about Roundabout Diner and Lounge
Wicked Mini Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • DONUTS

Wicked Mini Cafe

999 Islington Street, Portsmouth

Avg 4.7 (206 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Chopped Salad$13.99
Chopped romaine & greens, bacon, chicken, avocado, hard boiled egg, tomato, red onion & gorgonzola crumbles with your choice of dressing.
More about Wicked Mini Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Portsmouth

Reuben

Enchiladas

Chicken Tenders

Seaweed Salad

Nachos

Penne

Cake

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Portsmouth to explore

Dover

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Exeter

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Kittery

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Kittery Point

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Stratham

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Somersworth

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (842 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston