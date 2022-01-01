Cookies in
Portsmouth
/
Portsmouth
/
Cookies
Portsmouth restaurants that serve cookies
Cafe Services
100 Campus Drive, Portsmouth
No reviews yet
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$1.75
More about Cafe Services
Popovers on the Square
8 Congress Street, Portsmouth
No reviews yet
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$0.91
More about Popovers on the Square
Sig Sauer Cafe
72 Pease Blvd, Portsmouth
No reviews yet
COOKIE
More about Sig Sauer Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Portsmouth
Tikka Masala
Garlic Knots
Quesadillas
Reuben
French Fries
Lasagna
Home Fries
Cheese Pizza
More near Portsmouth to explore
Dover
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Hampton
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Exeter
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Kittery
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Durham
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Kittery Point
Avg 5
(3 restaurants)
Stratham
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Somersworth
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(38 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(51 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(381 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(45 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(238 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(189 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.4
(511 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(679 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston