Crab cakes in Portsmouth

Portsmouth restaurants
Portsmouth restaurants that serve crab cakes

The River House Restaurant image

 

The River House Restaurant

53 Bow Street, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cake BLT$18.00
River House crab cake served with crispy bacon, lettuce and tomato. Served on a brioche bun with stone ground mustard.
Crab Cakes$16.00
Two crab cakes prepared with blue crab and pretzel bread-crumbs, served with stone ground mustard remoulade
Crab Cakes$18.00
Two cakes prepared with blue crab and pretzel breadcrumbs, served with stone ground mustard remoulade.
This item can be served gluten free. Please let us know!!!
Item pic

 

Surf Restaurant

99 Bow St, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cakes$18.00
Crab cakes made from jumbo lump crab,
crispy fried, served with coleslaw and Louis sauce.
