Crab rolls in Portsmouth

Portsmouth restaurants
Portsmouth restaurants that serve crab rolls

Main pic

 

Pink Bamboo Hotpot

128 Penhallow Street, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
1.Egg Rolls,Boneless Spareribs, Crab Rangoons$12.95
More about Pink Bamboo Hotpot
The River House Restaurant image

 

The River House

53 Bow Street, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Roll$22.00
More about The River House

