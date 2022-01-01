Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Portsmouth

Portsmouth restaurants
Portsmouth restaurants that serve enchiladas

Item pic

 

Vida Cantina

2456 Lafayette Road, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada Enchilada$21.00
guajillo braised beef, red chili sauce (*gf)
Carnitas Enchilada$20.00
oaxacan black mole (*gf)
More about Vida Cantina
la carreta Portsmouth image

FRENCH FRIES

la carreta Portsmouth

172 HANOVER ST, PORTSMOUTH

Avg 4 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Seafood Enchiladas with Blue Crab$18.99
Three enchiladas filled with grilled shrimp, 100% blue crab, onions and tomatoes topped with melted cheese. Also served with a side of rice and mixed green salad topped
with sour cream, tomatoes and queso fresco
Seafood Enchiladas$17.99
Three enchiladas filled with grilled shrimp, crab, onions and tomatoes topped with melted cheese. Also served with a side of rice and mixed green salad topped
with sour cream, tomatoes and queso fresco
Enchiladas Verdes$12.99
Two shredded beef enchiladas topped with lettuce, sour cream and our special mild green sauce. Served with rice and beans
More about la carreta Portsmouth

