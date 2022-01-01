Enchiladas in Portsmouth
Portsmouth restaurants that serve enchiladas
Vida Cantina
2456 Lafayette Road, Portsmouth
|Carne Asada Enchilada
|$21.00
guajillo braised beef, red chili sauce (*gf)
|Carnitas Enchilada
|$20.00
oaxacan black mole (*gf)
la carreta Portsmouth
172 HANOVER ST, PORTSMOUTH
|Seafood Enchiladas with Blue Crab
|$18.99
Three enchiladas filled with grilled shrimp, 100% blue crab, onions and tomatoes topped with melted cheese. Also served with a side of rice and mixed green salad topped
with sour cream, tomatoes and queso fresco
|Seafood Enchiladas
|$17.99
Three enchiladas filled with grilled shrimp, crab, onions and tomatoes topped with melted cheese. Also served with a side of rice and mixed green salad topped
with sour cream, tomatoes and queso fresco
|Enchiladas Verdes
|$12.99
Two shredded beef enchiladas topped with lettuce, sour cream and our special mild green sauce. Served with rice and beans