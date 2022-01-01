Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fajitas in
Portsmouth
/
Portsmouth
/
Fajitas
Portsmouth restaurants that serve fajitas
Portsmouth Brewery
56 Market St, Portsmouth
No reviews yet
Shrimp Fajita Tacos
$18.00
More about Portsmouth Brewery
FRENCH FRIES
la carreta Portsmouth - 172 HANOVER ST
172 HANOVER ST, PORTSMOUTH
Avg 4
(29 reviews)
Fajitas Del Mar
$19.50
Vegetarian Fajita
$14.99
Fish Fajita
$18.50
More about la carreta Portsmouth - 172 HANOVER ST
