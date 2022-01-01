Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Portsmouth

Portsmouth restaurants
Portsmouth restaurants that serve fish and chips

Dwyer's Pub image

 

Dwyer's Pub

96 Bridge Street, Porstmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$20.00
Fresh Haddock in House Seasoning, Dwyer's Famous Fries, Homemade Tartar, Lemon
More about Dwyer's Pub
Fish & Chips image

SEAFOOD

Row 34

5 PORTWALK PL, Portsmouth

Avg 4.5 (1990 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish & Chips$18.00
house made beer batter, shoestring fries, malt vinegar aioli
More about Row 34
The River House Restaurant image

 

The River House Restaurant

53 Bow Street, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Fish & Chips$12.00
Kid's size fried haddock served with fries.
Fish & Chips$17.00
Golden fried local haddock, served with french fries, lemon, coleslaw and homemade tartar sauce.
More about The River House Restaurant
Item pic

 

Surf Restaurant

99 Bow St, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips Sandwich$16.00
Fish and Chips$26.00
Surf Style Fish and Chips - haddock fillet fried in our crispy tempura batter; served with coleslaw and fries.
More about Surf Restaurant
Roundabout Diner and Lounge image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Roundabout Diner and Lounge

580 Portsmouth Traffic Cir, Portsmouth

Avg 4.6 (1802 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish & Chips$18.99
Beer battered haddock, crispy fries, and coleslaw. Served with a side of tartar.
More about Roundabout Diner and Lounge
The Portsmouth Brewery image

 

The Portsmouth Brewery

56 Market St, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Beer-Battered Fish & Chips$20.00
10 oz. of gulf of Maine white fish, french fries and malt vinegar. Served with tartar sauce and chipotle mayonnaise.
Kids Fish & Chips$8.00
5oz Fried White Fish | Fries | Tartar Sauce
More about The Portsmouth Brewery

