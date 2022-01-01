Fish and chips in Portsmouth
Portsmouth restaurants that serve fish and chips
Dwyer's Pub
96 Bridge Street, Porstmouth
|Fish & Chips
|$20.00
Fresh Haddock in House Seasoning, Dwyer's Famous Fries, Homemade Tartar, Lemon
SEAFOOD
Row 34
5 PORTWALK PL, Portsmouth
|Fish & Chips
|$18.00
house made beer batter, shoestring fries, malt vinegar aioli
The River House Restaurant
53 Bow Street, Portsmouth
|Kids Fish & Chips
|$12.00
Kid's size fried haddock served with fries.
|Fish & Chips
|$17.00
Golden fried local haddock, served with french fries, lemon, coleslaw and homemade tartar sauce.
Surf Restaurant
99 Bow St, Portsmouth
|Fish & Chips Sandwich
|$16.00
|Fish and Chips
|$26.00
Surf Style Fish and Chips - haddock fillet fried in our crispy tempura batter; served with coleslaw and fries.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Roundabout Diner and Lounge
580 Portsmouth Traffic Cir, Portsmouth
|Fish & Chips
|$18.99
Beer battered haddock, crispy fries, and coleslaw. Served with a side of tartar.