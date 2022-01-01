Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Portsmouth

Portsmouth restaurants
Toast

Portsmouth restaurants that serve french toast

Roundabout Diner and Lounge image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Roundabout Diner and Lounge

580 Portsmouth Traffic Cir, Portsmouth

Avg 4.6 (1802 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grand Marnier French Toast$9.99
Locally baked "When Pigs Fly" Challah bread griddled with our Grand Marnier cinnamon batter. Served with warm syrup and butter.
Side French Toast$4.99
Kids French Toast Stix$6.95
Wicked Mini Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • DONUTS

Wicked Mini Cafe

999 Islington Street, Portsmouth

Avg 4.7 (206 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast Sticks (3 pack)$3.00
French Toast Sticks (6 pack)$5.50
Item pic

 

The Friendly Toast - Portsmouth, NH

114 Congress St, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TINY FRENCH TOAST
One French toast on your choice of bread, served with your choice of breakfast meat.
2 French Toast$12.50
French Toast Monster$19.00
Two pancakes or two French Toast topped with powdered sugar & whipped butter. Served with two eggs any style, home fries & your choice of breakfast meat.
