French toast in Portsmouth
Portsmouth restaurants that serve french toast
More about Roundabout Diner and Lounge
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Roundabout Diner and Lounge
580 Portsmouth Traffic Cir, Portsmouth
|Grand Marnier French Toast
|$9.99
Locally baked "When Pigs Fly" Challah bread griddled with our Grand Marnier cinnamon batter. Served with warm syrup and butter.
|Side French Toast
|$4.99
|Kids French Toast Stix
|$6.95
More about Wicked Mini Cafe
SMOOTHIES • DONUTS
Wicked Mini Cafe
999 Islington Street, Portsmouth
|French Toast Sticks (3 pack)
|$3.00
|French Toast Sticks (6 pack)
|$5.50
More about The Friendly Toast - Portsmouth, NH
The Friendly Toast - Portsmouth, NH
114 Congress St, Portsmouth
|TINY FRENCH TOAST
One French toast on your choice of bread, served with your choice of breakfast meat.
|2 French Toast
|$12.50
|French Toast Monster
|$19.00
Two pancakes or two French Toast topped with powdered sugar & whipped butter. Served with two eggs any style, home fries & your choice of breakfast meat.