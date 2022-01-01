Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Portsmouth

Portsmouth restaurants
Portsmouth restaurants that serve fried rice

Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro & Bar - Portsmouth, NH

35 Portwalk Pl, Portsmouth

Avg 4.6 (1082 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Basil Fried Rice$16.00
Jasmine brown rice stir-fried with soy-meat, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, Thai basil, Chinese broccoli, and egg (Make it Gluten-Free by substituting tamari for our brown sauce and tofu for the soy-meat)(Make it Vegan by omitting Egg)
Egg Fried Rice$6.00
More about Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro & Bar - Portsmouth, NH
FRENCH FRIES

The District

103 Congress St, Portsmouth

Avg 3.9 (647 reviews)
Takeout
Shortrib Fried Rice$23.00
Fried Eggs. Bok Choy. Hot Sauce Holindase
More about The District

