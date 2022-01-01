Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Portsmouth

Portsmouth restaurants
Portsmouth restaurants that serve garden salad

Item pic

 

Portsmouth Bread Box

460 Islington St, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
GARDEN SALAD$29.99
Garden Salad$6.99
A blend of Romain and iceberg lettuce with cucumbers and tomatoes
More about Portsmouth Bread Box
Garden Salad image

 

Cafe Services

100 Campus Drive, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Salad$3.99
Crisp lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, shredded carrots. Your server will supply you with a choice of dressing upon pick up.
More about Cafe Services
Joe's New York Pizza image

PIZZA

Joe's New York Pizza

1981 Woodbury Ave, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Salad$8.79
More about Joe's New York Pizza
Item pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bennett's Sandwich Shop

41 Congress Street, Portsmouth

Avg 4.7 (1126 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad$6.99
freshly sliced iceburg lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, banana peppers, fresh peppers, and your choice of protein and dressing.
More about Bennett's Sandwich Shop
Sig Sauer Cafe image

 

Sig Sauer Cafe

72 Pease Blvd, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
GARDEN SALAD$7.99
Fresh Local Spring Mix, Grape Tomatoes, Sliced Red Onions, Cucumbers, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Shredded Carrots, Banan Peppers and Red and Green Peppers.
More about Sig Sauer Cafe

