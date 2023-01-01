Grilled steaks in Portsmouth
Portsmouth restaurants that serve grilled steaks
Tuscan Market - Portsmouth
14 Market Square, Portsmouth
|Grilled Steak Tips
|$32.00
House marinated sirloin, stuffed portobello, roasted red pepper, lemon bread crumb, garlic aioli
la carreta Portsmouth - 172 HANOVER ST
172 HANOVER ST, PORTSMOUTH
|Grilled Steak Salad
|$11.99
Grilled steak on a bed of lettuce with red onions, cucumbers, shredded carrots and tomatoes.
|Grilled Steak Tacos (3)
|$14.99
Grilled steak rolled in a soft flour tortilla. Served with rice & beans and your choice of tomatillo sauce and pico de gallo or lettuce and cheese
|Grilled Steak Taco Salad
|$12.99
Grilled steak on a fried flour shell combined with beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream