Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled steaks in Portsmouth

Go
Portsmouth restaurants
Toast

Portsmouth restaurants that serve grilled steaks

Consumer pic

 

Tuscan Market - Portsmouth

14 Market Square, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Steak Tips$32.00
House marinated sirloin, stuffed portobello, roasted red pepper, lemon bread crumb, garlic aioli
More about Tuscan Market - Portsmouth
la carreta Portsmouth image

FRENCH FRIES

la carreta Portsmouth - 172 HANOVER ST

172 HANOVER ST, PORTSMOUTH

Avg 4 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Steak Salad$11.99
Grilled steak on a bed of lettuce with red onions, cucumbers, shredded carrots and tomatoes.
Grilled Steak Tacos (3)$14.99
Grilled steak rolled in a soft flour tortilla. Served with rice & beans and your choice of tomatillo sauce and pico de gallo or lettuce and cheese
Grilled Steak Taco Salad$12.99
Grilled steak on a fried flour shell combined with beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream
More about la carreta Portsmouth - 172 HANOVER ST

Browse other tasty dishes in Portsmouth

Crispy Chicken

Bread Pudding

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Chipotle Chicken

Grilled Chicken

Fish And Chips

Cinnamon Rolls

Buffalo Chicken Calzones

Map

More near Portsmouth to explore

Dover

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Exeter

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Kittery

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Kittery Point

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Somersworth

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Stratham

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (390 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (839 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (296 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1048 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (166 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston