Huevos rancheros in Portsmouth
Portsmouth restaurants that serve huevos rancheros
Roundabout Diner and Lounge
580 Portsmouth Traffic Cir, Portsmouth
|Huevos Ranchero
|$11.99
Scrambled eggs with sausage, jalapeños, peppers, onions, tomatoes, Colby Jack cheese. Served with tortillas, salsa, sour cream, and home fries.
The Friendly Toast - Portsmouth, NH
114 Congress St, Portsmouth
|Huevos Rancheros
|$14.50
Crispy corn flats layered sunny side up eggs, black beans, fire roasted poblano corn, smashed avocado, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, pickled onion & chimichurri – served with home fries.
